Pressure Mounts As Bucks Continue To Negotiate Giannis Trade With Miami Heat: Report

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has continued to drag on with just a few hours remaining before the 2026 NBA Draft, the reported internal deadline in the Milwaukee Bucks’ negotiations with teams such as the frontrunner Miami Heat.

NBA insider Marc Stein issued a stern warning on the Bucks as the trade negotiations have yet to bear fruit in a deal.

Stein said that the Bucks could be wasting this prime opportunity to trade Giannis to a team like the Heat, whose front office is willing to give up young players and assets to get the Greek Freak, according to reports.

“Who would want to talk Giannis trades with the Bucks again after yet another drawn-out tease on top of a similar outcome at the trade deadline when Milwaukee invited teams such as Miami, Golden State and Minnesota to make their best offers in February?,” he wrote in his Substack.



“The Bucks also have to ask themselves: Will Antetokounmpo’s value ever be this high again…or only dissipate from here? The truth, like it or not, is that the more robust marketplace they clearly expected by shutting down their trade auction in February and waiting until Draft Season to relaunch it has not really materialized.”

What The Bucks Could Get From Giannis?

NBA insiders have reported in recent days that the Heat have been willing to put the likes of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and the No. 13 pick of the upcoming draft, and a future first-rounder

There had also been reports about expanding the deal with other teams, whose role would be to facilitate assets.

Giannis trade talks had been one of the biggest subplots in the league since February, with the Heat continuously being the favorites to get the two-time MVP.

Many pundits closely monitoring the situation have expressed that the Bucks are looking to get as much as they want from trading Giannis, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Saga Enters Crucial Time

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade negotiations have entered a crucial time, according to NBA insider Evan Sidery.

Sidery wrote on X that the situation is “coming to an end.”

“The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes will soon be coming to an end with trade negotiations described to me as “in the red zone” with the draft just over 48 hours away,” Sidery wrote on X. “The Bucks and Heat are putting the finishing touches on a blockbuster featuring multiple facilitating teams.”

Numerous reports indicated that the Bucks have been operating as if they have two first-round picks in this year’s draft, which many regarded as one of the best in recent years.

The Bucks are slated to pick 10th in the first round. They could also be picking 13th in the draft, which is currently owned by the Heat. However, any team can still swoop in to possibly lure the Bucks away from talks with Miami in the last minute.

For now, the league eagerly awaits what will happen in the next 48 hours ahead of the NBA Draft.