Prominent Agent Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Win a Title With Heat

The Miami Heat gave up a lot to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was the biggest trade of the offseason, and it gives Miami a top-five player in the league. Now he is playing on a new team for the first time in his career.

Antetokounmpo has won just one championship in his career, which is why he wanted to be traded. The Bucks got a lot in return for him, and the roster around Antetokounmpo in Miami is not strong at the moment. Miami is hoping to fix that in free agency.

Rich Paul represents LeBron James, who played in Miami for four years. He believes that Antetokounmpo can win a title with the Heat.

Rich Paul Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Win a Title With the Heat

While speaking on Game Over with Rich Paul and Max Kellerman, Paul thinks the infrastructure that the Heat have will help him win a title in Miami.

“Giannis will win a championship as the biggest name in a system like Miami if they’re able to get the right pieces…if the Heat can somehow construct the right guys around Giannis and Bam, it’s a team game. As long as Giannis is able to make the right reads in real time…Defensively, forget about it. They have one of the best defensive lineups right now.”

Paul watched James win multiple titles in Miami because they were able to surround the superstar players on the roster with the right role players. He believes that they can do the same thing around Antetokounmpo, although they have fewer assets at their disposal.

Bam Adebayo is the only other star player on the roster. Figuring out the right offensive pieces around those two non-shooters will be key. Miami has to get shooters who can space the floor in order to help the offense be more effective.

Miami is Betting a lot on Giannis Antetokounmpo

With everything that the Heat gave up in the trade for Antetokounmpo, they are betting that he delivers them at least one championship in the next five years. Getting a title in a suddenly much better Eastern Conference is not going to be easy for them.

The Pacers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Pistons, and Knicks will all be really good next season. Finding a way to be better than all of those teams, without much depth, is going to be hard to do. This offseason could see the Heat spend a lot of money in free agency to help with that.

Antetokounmpo is still due a contract extension this summer, as well. That will be the next order of business for the front office, as he has just one year left on his deal. Once that is finished, they can scour free agency for the right pieces around both him and Adebayo moving forward.