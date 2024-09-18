Proposed Trade Sends Heat Former No. 2 Pick in Haul for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have not put Jimmy Butler on the trade market, but they should seek the best package possible for him if it comes to that. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a trade that would give them a sizable package for Butler.

Hughes proposed the following trade between the Heat and Houston Rockets in a September 18 story.

Rockets acquire: Butler

Heat acquire: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Jeff Green, Suns 2027 first-round pick, Rockets 2028 first-round pick

Hughes explained why the Heat could be on the clock to trade Butler.

“Though we’ve seen more than twice that many firsts change hands in deals for inferior players like Mikal Bridges this offseason, keep in mind that Butler is currently extension-eligible and could enter free agency as soon as the summer of 2025 if he doesn’t find an offer to his liking.” He added that the Heat may accept the proposed package if the relationship is untenable.