Proposed Trade Sends Heat Former No. 2 Pick in Haul for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have not put Jimmy Butler on the trade market, but they should seek the best package possible for him if it comes to that. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a trade that would give them a sizable package for Butler.
Hughes proposed the following trade between the Heat and Houston Rockets in a September 18 story.
Rockets acquire: Butler
Heat acquire: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Jeff Green, Suns 2027 first-round pick, Rockets 2028 first-round pick
Hughes explained why the Heat could be on the clock to trade Butler.
“Though we’ve seen more than twice that many firsts change hands in deals for inferior players like Mikal Bridges this offseason, keep in mind that Butler is currently extension-eligible and could enter free agency as soon as the summer of 2025 if he doesn’t find an offer to his liking.”
He added that the Heat may accept the proposed package if the relationship is untenable.
“He and the Heat seem to be at an impasse on that issue at the moment. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Miami would accept something like this, which includes potential future stars in Green and Whitmore, along with that pair of valuable firsts.”
Green may be the best asset in the deal since he was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Western Playoff Contender Called About Jimmy Butler
There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding if Butler will stay in South Beach. Butler has received interest from one aspiring playoff contender – the Golden State Warriors.
The Athletic’s Sam Amick confirmed as such on “The TK Show.”
“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere. Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”
Golden State tried to acquire Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. Butler is still a star, much like those two.
If a team like the Warriors offers Butler an asset-rich package like Hughes did and the Heat think their situation can’t improve, it might be hard to pass on that.
Jimmy Butler Will Play Without Extension
In a June 27 story, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Butler will play the coming season without an extension.
“Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler decided he would play out next season on his existing contract with the Miami Heat and will not sign an extension with them or any other team ahead of his opt-out clause in 2025, league sources briefed on the matter told The Athletic.”
Charania added that Butler prefers to play for Miami.
“His decision to play out next season commits him to Miami and clears up any notion of a trade demand due to the lack of an extension. Butler has an affinity for Miami and has wanted to stay with the Heat, league sources said.”
Even though they haven’t won any titles, Butler has guided the Heat to plenty of postseason success. At the same time, he’s 35, and the Heat have to think about what’s best for the team long-term.
