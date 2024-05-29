Proposed Trade Sends Heat $54 Million Wing for Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has given the Miami Heat everything they could have reasonably asked from him since joining the team in 2019. However, there’s always the possibility that they may call it quits.
Butler will be 35 by the time the 2024-25 season starts, and his next contract extension is coming up. If the Heat decide it’s not worth keeping him, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade that would send Butler to the Sacramento Kings.
Heat receive:Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, the No. 13 pick in 2024 NBA Draft, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick
Kings receive: Butler
Buckley then explained why the Heat would accept that deal for Butler.
“It would take an aggressive offer to pry him out of Miami, but this might qualify, especially if there are fans of Huerter and Mitchell in the Heat front office. This would give the Heat the Nos. 13 and 15 picks, meaning they could beef up their youth in a hurry or have the flexibility to chase a star trade or even move up the board.
“They might still need a pick swap or two to seriously consider this, but that’s a concession the Kings could make if their initial offer can’t get it done.”
Barnes provides some appeal of his own. He’s not the same caliber of player Butler is, but he helped the Golden State Warriors win a title in 2015. He will enter the second year of a three-year, $54 million contract.
Jimmy Butler Wants to Stay With Heat: Report
Until Butler and the Heat come to an agreement, there will be plenty of rumors surrounding his future in Miami. However, The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang reported that Butler’s preference is to stay with the Heat, although his desire may depend on whether the Heat plan to meet his asking price.
“Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have repeatedly made it clear — publicly and privately — that he wants to spend the rest of his NBA career with the Heat. But choosing not to offer Butler a max extension this offseason could derail those plans, especially with other teams seemingly willing to fulfill his request,” Chiang wrote.
He then outlined what contract Butler wants from the Heat.
“So essentially, Butler will ask the Heat to replace the two years and $101.2 million remaining on his contract (should he exercise the 2025-26 player option) with a three-year commitment worth $161.7 million.”
Butler has put his money where his mouth is, but the Heat must think about if paying him is worth it as he approaches the wrong side of 30.
Sixers Willing to Pay Max Extension to Jimmy Butler: Report
The Heat may feel some pressure to lock in Butler while they still can. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are willing to pay Butler what he wants. However, that will only be possible if their other plans fall through.
“The Sixers view (Butler) as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency,” Pompey wrote. “And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”
The Sixers’ Plan A appears to be Paul George, but if he chooses not to join them, this could be an ongoing storyline. Butler played for the Sixers before he joined the Heat.