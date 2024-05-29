Proposed Trade Sends Heat $54 Million Wing for Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has given the Miami Heat everything they could have reasonably asked from him since joining the team in 2019. However, there’s always the possibility that they may call it quits.

Butler will be 35 by the time the 2024-25 season starts, and his next contract extension is coming up. If the Heat decide it’s not worth keeping him, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade that would send Butler to the Sacramento Kings.

Heat receive:Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, the No. 13 pick in 2024 NBA Draft, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

Kings receive: Butler

Buckley then explained why the Heat would accept that deal for Butler.

“It would take an aggressive offer to pry him out of Miami, but this might qualify, especially if there are fans of Huerter and Mitchell in the Heat front office. This would give the Heat the Nos. 13 and 15 picks, meaning they could beef up their youth in a hurry or have the flexibility to chase a star trade or even move up the board.