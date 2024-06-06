Proposed Trade Sends Heat Rising Former No. 2 Pick for Jimmy Butler

Until it’s confirmed, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler remain a united front with one another. However, if they dissolve their union this coming offseason, there will likely be plenty of suitors for him.

One possible suitor is the Houston Rockets. If Butler and the Heat are on the outs, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes outlined the following trade between those teams.

Rockets Receive: Butler and the No. 15 pick in the 2024 draft

Heat Receive: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft

Hughes explained why that package could appeal to the Heat.

“Green averaged 27.7 points per game as Houston went 13-2 in March, but he’s also extension-eligible and won’t be cheap much longer. One imagines the Heat would be more comfortable giving long-term cash to an early-20s player on the rise, though.