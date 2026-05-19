Proposed Trade Lands $149 Million Superstar With Miami Heat

The Miami Heat is a franchise built for superstars. Unfortunately, in recent years, that level of talent has been in short supply at the Kaseya Center, at least when it comes to wearing a Miami Heat jersey.

Once again, Pat Riley is expected to enter the offseason in search of a marquee addition. It’s no secret that Giannis Antetokounmpo is Miami’s primary trade target this summer. However, Riley would be wise to learn from his mistakes of last summer, when he pursued Kevin Durant with no clear backup plan.

With that in mind, Eamon Cassels of FanSided has proposed that Miami should look to the Western Conference for their next superstar talent. Cassels produced a mock trade that would land Kawhi Leonard in Miami, pairing him with Bam Adebayo to produce a fearsome duo.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Miami Heat Get: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Get: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, the 2026 13th pick, a 2030 first-round pick, and a 2033 first-round pick swap.

“Leonard is still playing at an elite level, and he would give the Heat a genuine No. 1 scoring option. Miami wouldn’t have a perfect roster after this move, but it would give them a puncher’s chance in the East,” Cassels reasoned.

The Heat Would Be Trading Their Future

Cassels proposed trade certainly comes at a high price. Miami would essentially be trading away its future for an oft-injured star who has rarely been available for the Clippers when it counts.

However, Leonard is in the final year of his current three-year $149.5 million deal. If things don’t work out, the Heat can let him walk next summer. If they chose to do that, there’s a world where they could have considerable cap space to chase free agents or be a player in the trade market.

Of course, if things do work out and Leonard proves to still be an elite two-way talent, Miami could lock him down on a new contract. Outside of losing some young guys and future draft capital, there’s a chance a trade like this could go down as a win.

Of course, the Heat would have to emerge as contenders for that to be at all possible.

The Heat Could Take Advantage Of Clippers

The LA Clippers took steps toward a youth movement at the trade deadline. They acquired Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, the rights to Vanja Marinković and multiple draft assets.

It’s clear the Clippers are starting to build for the future. Leonard may be the odd man out heading into the summer, especially due to his high salary.

Riley would happily make a move for Leonard. He’s never been concerned about a player’s age. Spoelstra has a way of getting the best out of everyone, regardless of where they are in their career.

Therefore, a package built around young talent and draft picks could be enticing for the Clippers. As such, Miami would be wise to keep Kawhi on its list of targets. It may not seem like it right now, but he could be available and a strong fit to pair next to Adebyao.