Proposed Trade Lands 5-Time All-Star Sharpshooter With Miami Heat

From the moment the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, it was clear they’d need to add multiple perimeter shooters to the roster.

Giannis is at his best when getting downhill and pressuring the rim. Multiple catch-and-shoot threats will ensure he has the spacing necessary for Giannis to thrive. Miami has already acquired Tim Hardaway Jr, who is one of the best snipers in the NBA.

However, Pat Riley needs to do more, especially if the Heat wants a chance of being a threat in an ever-improving Eastern Conference in the upcoming season. With that in mind, Miami would be wise to test the Dallas Mavericks‘ commitment to Klay Thompson.

Thompson, 36, is still an elite shooter. Last season, he hit 38.3% of his threes, with an average of 7.6 shot attempts per night. Hardaway and Thompson would go a long way to ensuring Giannis had the necessary spacing and scoring to be at his best.

A potential deal that could work for both sides would see the Heat part with Nikola Jovic in return for Thompson. Dallas would be getting a young, high-upside talent who fits the timeline of Cooper Flagg. Miami would land an elite veteran who knows what it takes to win a championship.

Of course, some amount of draft picks would likely need to change hands, too.

Heat Not Expected To Pursue Bradley Beal

Despite the Heat’s need to add veteran talent, it’s unlikely that we see Bradley Beal teaming up with Giannis and Bam Adebayo this season. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, conversations between the front office and Beal have been limited.

“The Heat had a preliminary discussion with the representation for free agent Bradley Beal but hasn’t pursued him vigorously,” Jackson reported.

Beal, 33, has struggled with injuries in recent years. He only suited up for six games last season. Miami will undoubtedly want to add players who are both healthy and can be relied upon to make an impact throughout the season.

Heat Could Still Land LeBron James

Another aspect of Miami’s offseason is LeBron James’ free agency. The veteran superstar is yet to make a decision on where he’ll play next. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Heat fans from dreaming of a reunion with one of the greatest players in history.

Of course, Miami will face competition for LeBron. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are both rumored to be in the mix for his services. Furthermore, LeBron has likely fielded calls from every front office in the NBA, or at least most of them.

Riley would be wise not to sit around and wait to see whether LeBron picks Miami. If someone like Thompson is available on the trade market, pursuing them now is the right move. After all, you don’t trade for a player of Giannis’ caliber to then play things safe. You have to continue pushing all your chips in.

If LeBron does opt to return to Miami, then great. If not, well, the Heat are already positioning themselves to be a threat in the coming years. Either way, everything starts with finding more shooters.