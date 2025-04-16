Proposed Trade Lands Kevin Durant With Miami Heat

The Miami Heat is an All-Star talent away from being back in the mix. Losing Jimmy Butler drastically lowered the Heat’s ceiling in terms of being a contender. However, the return package for Butler solidified Miami’s bench rotation, thus raising the team’s overall floor.

Now, Pat Riley must find a new All-Star to lead the line for Miami. According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, Kevin Durant could be the most logical trade target. Durant is expected to be available after the Phoenix Suns failed to make the postseason.

In an April 14 article, Bailey shared his idea of what Miami’s trade package could look like:

Suns Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, a 2029 first-round draft pick and a 2031 first-round draft pick.

Heat Recevie: Kevin Durant.

“Miami really does have what looks like a ready-made KD trade package with Andrew Wiggins’ deal (which could be re-routed elsewhere, if Phoenix wants to further the teardown), Duncan Robinson’s expiring contract and multiple first-round picks,” Bailey wrote. “…Durant, even at his age and with his injury history, is a significant short-term upgrade over Wiggins. And though Robinson has long been an important floor spacer for the team, the Heat have repeatedly proven capable of developing late picks and even undrafted rookies into useful rotation players. With KD, Adebayo, Herro and a supporting cast deployed by Erik Spoelstra, Miami could be a spoiler in the East.”

Durant is the type of All-Star the Heat covet. If Miami could acquire him without losing Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo, they would be a legitimate threat next season.

Heat Could Target Bradley Beal

If Miami finds itself getting outbid in what appears to be an inevitable bidding war for Durant, Pat Riley could turn his attention toward Bradley Beal. John Gambodoro, a longtime Sports Radio Talk Show host of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, recently listed the Heat among a list of teams that could potentially be interested in the former All-NBA scorer.

“And I truly believe that, you know me, if I go out on a limb, on something I’m probably doing it for a reason,” Gambodoro said on “Burns and Gambo” show on Saturday, April 13. “I don’t see a scenario in which Bradley Beal can come back.”

Gambodoro continued.

“I’ll take that guy for $15 million,” Gambodoro said. “I spoke with somebody in the NBA last night, and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s talk about where he’s going to go.’ He said, Miami, Denver, Golden State, possibly San Antonio. And this is somebody that’s in the know, and that’s what he said to me, Miami and Denver, two teams that he could go to if there was ever a buyout.

Beal has struggled during his tenure with the Suns, and while he isn’t the superstar that Durant is, he could plug an important gap as the lead scorer for Spolestra’s team.

Beal Previously Coveted Moving to Miami

During a 2023 interview with Andescape, Beal shared his desire to play for the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, at the time, Miami was focused on acquiring Damian Lillard, who was ultimately traded ot the Milwaukee Bucks. Beal was subsequently traded to the Suns.

“So, my initial favorite was Miami,” . “And so, we call Miami. [Miami president] Pat [Riley] says well I’ll go talk to [owner] Micky [Arison] and figure it out. So he goes, talks to Micky, we go, we hear back [New York] Knicks, Sacramento, Brooklyn a little bit, and then it was Milwaukee and it was one more big team … And that was kind of one of the most difficult things about every trade and every team. And I respect and love every team, but a lot of them just couldn’t do it because the money was just so high.”

Miami clearly has options heading into the offseason. They have multiple tradeable role players on solid salary-matching contracts. They have future draft picks to dangle. And most importantly, they will be driven to make a big addition. Whether Riley can get a deal over the line will remain to be seen.