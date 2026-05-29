Proposed Trade Sees Heat Land Elite Perimeter Defender for Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat are in need of a fresh direction. The current roster isn’t capable of contending for an NBA championship or being among the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, it makes sense to believe that Pat Riley will look for ways to improve Miami’s roster this summer. Of course, a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the top priority for Riley.

However, if that trade fails to materialize, Riley may be better served by trying to hit singles, as opposed to home runs. With that in mind, Jalen Suggs could make a lot of sense for Erik Spoelstra’s roster.

Although acquiring Suggs would undoubtedly mean parting with a key rotation member, after all, Suggs will earn $32.4 million next season. A potential trade for Suggs could look like this:

Miami Heat Get: Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic Get: Tyler Herro and a 2029 first-round draft pick via Miami (top-4 protected)

By adding Suggs, the Heat would considerably improve their perimeter defense. Spoelstra could then build around Suggs and Adebayo, focusing on fostering a defense-first identity.

Of course, Miami would need either internal development from its young shooters or to add some veteran perimeter threats in order to maintain enough spacing around Suggs and Adebayo.

Why The Miami Heat Would Make This Trade

Suggs is among the better perimeter defenders in the East. He can play both guard positions, can contribute offensively without needing high usage, and has no fear when facing off with star-level talents.

Miami would sacrifice half-court shot creation in exchange for building one of the league’s toughest perimeter defenses, featuring Suggs and Davion Mitchell. Meanwhile, Kasparas Jakucionis could help offset some of the lost creation long-term, assuming consistent development.

Suggs also fits the culture in Miami. He’s gritty, he plays tough, and he always gives 100% when on the floor. Heat fans would quickly get on board with his brand of basketball.

Furthermore, Suggs isn’t a slouch on the offensive end. Last season, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 33.9% from deep and 43.5% from the field.

If the Heat are ready to part ways with Herro, which may be the case, they may view Suggs as worth paying a premium for.

Why The Orlando Magic Would Do This

Orlando needs more offense. That much was clear during their ill-fated playoff run, where they lost to the Detroit Pistons in the opening round. Herro would bring floor spacing and secondary shot creation to ease the pressure on Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner.

In Orlando, Herro would have a more clear-cut role, allowing him to play to his strengths. Herro would be expected to compete for a starting role immediately

The Magic have plenty of talented defenders on the roster. Therefore, adding an offensive-minded guard wouldn’t have too much of an impact on that side of the floor. Of course, the Magic would need to ensure they managed his minutes to keep him healthy.

This trade would give Miami some additional defensive balance while also providing the Magic with the extra scoring they need. On paper, it would make sense for both sides. Whether the respective fanbases would see things the same way is open for discussion.