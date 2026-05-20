Proposed Trade Sees Miami Heat Land ‘Flawed Star’

The Miami Heat will enter the offseason in search of a star addition, just like they did last summer.

Unfortunately, star players who are available via trade are in short supply. So, if the Heat strike out in their pursuit of a top star, they will need to pivot. Last summer, that pivot was the addition of Norman Powell.

According to Eamon Cassels of Fansided, this year’s pivot could be a move he’s dubbing as a swap of ‘flawed stars,’ in a deal that would land Julius Randle on Eric Spoelstra’s roster.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Miami Heat Get: Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves Get: Tyler Herro

“If the Heat move off Herro, a swap for Julius Randle strikes me as an advantageous move for both sides,” Cassels wrote. “Miami has long reported interest in Randle dating back to the 2024 offseason.”

Cassels continued.

“Adding Randle would give the Heat a formidable frontcourt trio with him, Bam Adebayo, and Kel’el Ware. Bam’s improved shooting and Ware’s floor spacing abilities could make this pairing work. Always playing two of these three big men could help the Heat matchup with other teams in a league that increasingly prioritizes size. Randle’s shot creation and All-Star-level production could also help the Heat.”

Randle played in 79 regular-season games for the Timberwolves during the 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 21.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 31.5% from deep.

Heat Should Try To Keep Norman Powell

The upside in trading Herro would be that the franchise could likely re-sign Powell to a new deal. The veteran wing impressed during his debut season with the Heat, earning his first All-Star selection in the process.

Powell is entering unrestricted free agency this summer. However, he would likely be open to remaining in Miami, primarily due to the way Spoelstra set him up for individual success.

However, Powell would likely need to accept a sizeable pay cut from the $20.4 million salary he pockets this season. Yet, as he heads into his age-33 season, he might be willing to accept a trade-off that sees him earn less but retain a key role within the Heat’s rotation.

Heat Could Be Favorites To Land Giannis

According to long-time NBA analyst Zach Lowe, who was speaking on an episode of Bill Simmons podcast, the Heat could be among the front-runners to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

“If you made me pick a team, if I just had to guess, if he’s traded, where he’s traded, I would put Miami as my number one guess team because they fit the ‘Hail Mary’ thing you just said. Because they have just enough stuff they could throw together that the Bucks could sell it as, ‘Hey, we got a lot! Maybe we can flip this one guy we got and get another thing.’ But I don’t feel great about that package, whatever it is, if I’m Milwaukee.”

Adding Giannis would be an ideal scenario for Pat Riley. However, Miami will face legitimate competition in what is likely to be a bidding war. As such, having Randle as a potential backup plan wouldn’t be the worst move, even if he isn’t the superstar addition most Heat fans are hoping for.