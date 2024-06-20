Proposed Trade Sends Heat $71 Million 20 Point Scorer

The Miami Heat need some reinforcements in the scoring department. They don’t necessarily have to add a star, but someone who can take the burden off Jimmy Butler. A player like Collin Sexton comes to mind.

Since entering the NBA in 2018, Sexton has proven that he can put the ball in the basket, having averaged more than 20 points per game in two consecutive seasons. If he’s on the table, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade between the Heat and the Utah Jazz.

Heat receive: Sexton

Jazz receive: Duncan Robinson, No. 15 pick, 2026 Lakers second-round pick

Buckley explained why Sexton’s scoring repertoire would appeal to the Heat.

“Sexton could steal a few eyeballs in South Beach, where the Heat could use more perimeter punch and downhill force. His perpetually full-throttle motor would be an easy #culture fit, and he could provide the second team with the scoring boost it lost upon Tyler Herro’s promotion to the opening lineup.”

The former No. 8 pick is coming off an efficient season with the Jazz. He averaged 18.7 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 39.4% from three. Adding him would pair him with the likes of other 20-point scorers like Herro and Terry Rozier in their backcourt.

He will also enter the third year of a four-year, $71 million contract. Sexton’s affordable contract could also make him appeal more to the Heat.

There’s ‘Belief’ Collin Sexton Could Be Available: Report

Trading for Sexton might be possible because he could be available this offseason. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Jazz could put him on the market.

“There’s also a belief from rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype that guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson could become available on the trade market,” Scotto wrote in a June 15 story.

If Sexton becomes available, the Heat have the assets to acquire him. They have to ask themselves if it’s worth trading an off-ball sharpshooter like Robinson for Sexton, an on-ball shot creator. Rozier brings a lot of what Sexton brings to the table. However, getting efficient scoring on a cheap contract is a rare opportunity to pass up.

Sexton has never played for a playoff team. However, that may be a chicken-or-the-egg situation, and it may not necessarily be his fault. Miami acquiring him would certainly change his fortunes there.

Collin Sexton Called ‘Hidden Gem’ by Analyst

With Sexton potentially hitting the market, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor explained why he considers him a “hidden gem.”

‘He has all the ingredients of a player who can help contribute to a team that does play on the biggest stage,” O’Connor wrote. “Sexton is an explosive downhill attacker who gets into the paint at will. When he’s not finishing using crafty layups or floaters, he’s a willing playmaker. He’s also a knockdown shooter who’s made 44.7 percent of catch-and-shoot 3s and 32.6 percent of dribble-jumper 3s in his two seasons with Utah. As an energetic defender who’s just 25 years old, he seems primed to help a competitive team on both ends.”

The Heat could be that competitive team, though it depends on what happens with Jimmy Butler this offseason.