Proposed Trade Solves Heat’s Point Guard Problem With $146 Million All-Star

The Miami Heat needs a long-term solution at the point guard position. Erik Spoelstra’s team has been crying out for a lead ball-handler since Goran Dragic left the franchise.

Terry Rozier hasn’t been able to fill the void. The former Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets guard has been disappointing during his tenure on South Beach. As such, Pat Riley may begin to explore the trade market in search of a new star-level guard.

A recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus shows that Miami does have a path to landing a new All-Star. Pincus’ proposed deal would send Trae Young to Miami, which would finally solve its long-standing guard problems. The proposed deal looks like this:

Atlanta Hawks receive: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, Pelle Larsson, 2025 No. 20 (Golden State Warriors), Miami 2030 protected first-rounder, $19.4 million trade exception

Miami Heat receive: Trae Young

“The Heat have two big men who can help protect the paint in Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware,” Pincus reasoned. “Andrew Wiggins is still a solid wing with defensive chops. The All-Star backcourt of Young and Herro would be difficult for teams to deal with but would present defensive issues for coach Erik Spoelstra..It’s not a “no-brainer,” but the talent upgrade may be hard to argue against, provided the Heat believe Young is an answer to the team’s missing offensive firepower.”

Adding Young would ensure Miami replaces the All-Star-level production the team lost when Jimmy Butler forced his way out of the franchise earlier this season. However, Erik Spoelstra’s defense-first approach may need to change to get the best out of a Young-led roster.

Heat Likely to Retain Davion Mitchell

Regardless of whether Miami decides to take a swing on an All-Star guard or not, it’s clear that Davion Mitchell has a home on South Beach. The defensive-minded guard is heading for restricted free agency this summer.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat would like to keep Mitchell with the franchise long-term.

“According to someone with direct knowledge, the Heat ideally would like to keep point guard Davion Mitchell, an impending restricted free agent who has thrived in a bench role recently after his February acquisition from Toronto,” Jackson reported. “But the type of offers he gets in restricted free agency could force Miami’s hand.”

Mitchell has been impressive since arriving in Miami. He’s also played a significant role in the current playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Adding Young Could Make Sense

The Heat stuttered through the 2024-25 regular season, ranking 21st in offensive rating. Their lack of playmaking and scoring led to a disjointed offense throughout the basketball year. Young would instantly fix both of those issues. He’s a talented three-level scorer, can create for himself and others, and has the type of scoring gravity that bends defenses to his will.

Furthermore, Young is capable of turning a playoff series in his team’s favor due to his unpredictable scoring outbursts. If Miami can find a way to mitigate his defensive shortcomings while also getting the best out of him on offense, he could be a strong fit.

Of course, the Atlanta Hawks would need to be a willing participant in trade negotiations. And as things stand, that could be the biggest roadblock to any potential deal that would send Young to Miami this summer.