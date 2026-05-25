Miami Heat Pushed to Prepare Trade for Perfect Giannis Backup Plan

The Miami Heat know that the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes could get more complicated before that situation gets resolved.

At some point, there has to be a moment where the Heat realize they can no longer wait for the possibility of landing Antetokounmpo. As Miami wants to instantly earn contender status, they might have to accept that it’s time to pivot if the Antetokounmpo situation drags out too long.

Michael Saenz of All U Can Heat suggests that Miami’s front office should start thinking about reaching out to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a Donovan Mitchell discussion.

The Cavaliers Are Reaching A Breaking Point

Before the 2025-2026 NBA season, Donovan Mitchell was one of a few star players to hear his name in trade rumors without requesting his way out.

There’s been a league-wide assumption that if the Cavaliers fail to get over the hump, that could lead to a roster shakeup. The Cavaliers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the second LeBron James era, but they are now one loss away from an Eastern Conference Finals sweep.

The questions about Mitchell’s future in Cleveland are coming back up. Seeing as though the Heat once pursued a trade for Mitchell, they could pivot to that market in due time.

“Mitchell fits a lot of what the Heat are missing from a schematic point of view. Mitchell would give the Heat the alpha offensive star they’ve missed since Jimmy Butler left, and the natural playmaker at the lead guard position,” Saenz wrote.

“Mitchell would also be a great fit in the pick-and-roll next to Bam Adebayo, as they’d immediately become one of the most talented (and best-fitting) 1-2 punches in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps most importantly, you’d imagine that a trade for Mitchell would be less costly than one for Giannis.”

Should The Heat Pivot Sooner—Or Make Mitchell Plan B?

At this point, the Heat are deeply invested in the Giannis saga. They aren’t in the wrong for seeing it through.

However, there is a legitimate shot that the Bucks hold Antetokounmpo or send him somewhere else. Knowing that, the Heat have to be ready to take their attention elsewhere before it’s too late.

Fortunately, treating Mitchell as a Plan B isn’t as risky as the Cavaliers are unlikely to rush for a Mitchell trade if they choose to take that route. As much as a Conference Finals loss would disappoint, it is progress for Mitchell’s Cavs era. The Cavaliers would need a push from Mitchell to start taking or making calls.

For the time being, the Heat will rightfully continue working on their Giannis dreams.