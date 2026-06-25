Miami Heat Quietly Sign Scoring Point Guard After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Tre Donaldson did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Miami guard is coming off a strong season where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range in 35 games.

Heat Quietly Sign Scoring Point Guard

Right after the draft, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Miami Heat had signed Donaldson.

Charania wrote: “Undrafted Miami guard Tre Donaldson has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN.”

Donaldson also spent time at Auburn and Michigan over four seasons of college basketball.

His career averages were 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 139 games.

The Heat have an incredible track record of developing undrafted players in recent years.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Barry Jackson: “Heat lands standout from Canes’ tournament team. 16.4 ppg, 5.7 assists, 35.9 on 3s in one year with Miami. Can confirm he agreed to 2-way with Heat.”

@domosilvo: “Can’t wait to see him go 6/7 from 3 in game 7 of the ECF vs the Knicks/Celtics”

@franco_plauto: “idk who this is but somehow he will drain 6 threes against the celtics in the playoffs or something like that”

Ky Carlin: “People are gonna be going crazy when Donaldson goes 4/5 from 3 in the ECF for the Heat”

@the_tyler_harp: “Yeah, we’re getting spacing around Bam and Giannis 🔥”

@QuixProductions: “Spo gets his undrafted guy who will go 6/6 from 3 in game 7 of the ECF”

Looking Ahead For Miami

The Heat last made the NBA Finals during the 2023 season.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

That said, the Heat will be right back in the mix in 2027, as Charania reported that the team acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo.