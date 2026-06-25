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Miami Heat Quietly Sign Scoring Point Guard After NBA Draft

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 21: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during the first quarter of the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Tre Donaldson did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Miami guard is coming off a strong season where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range in 35 games.

Heat Quietly Sign Scoring Point Guard

GettyTre Donaldson #3 of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes reacts after making a 3-pointer during the second half against the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Enterprise Center on March 20, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Right after the draft, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Miami Heat had signed Donaldson.

Charania wrote: “Undrafted Miami guard Tre Donaldson has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN.”

Donaldson also spent time at Auburn and Michigan over four seasons of college basketball.

His career averages were 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 139 games.

The Heat have an incredible track record of developing undrafted players in recent years.

Social Media Reacts

GettyTre Donaldson #3 of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes dribbles the ball against T.O. Barrett #5 of the Missouri Tigers during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Enterprise Center on March 20, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Barry Jackson: “Heat lands standout from Canes’ tournament team. 16.4 ppg, 5.7 assists, 35.9 on 3s in one year with Miami. Can confirm he agreed to 2-way with Heat.”

@domosilvo: “Can’t wait to see him go 6/7 from 3 in game 7 of the ECF vs the Knicks/Celtics”

@franco_plauto: “idk who this is but somehow he will drain 6 threes against the celtics in the playoffs or something like that”

GettyGuard Tre Donaldson #3 of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes drives to the basket during the first round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Missouri Tigers at Enterprise Center on March 20, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Ky Carlin: “People are gonna be going crazy when Donaldson goes 4/5 from 3 in the ECF for the Heat”

@the_tyler_harp: “Yeah, we’re getting spacing around Bam and Giannis 🔥”

@QuixProductions: “Spo gets his undrafted guy who will go 6/6 from 3 in game 7 of the ECF”

Looking Ahead For Miami

GettyBam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat celebrates with teammates after defeating the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center on March 10, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Adebayo passed Kobe Bryant for the second most points scored in an NBA game with 83 in the 150-129 win.

The Heat last made the NBA Finals during the 2023 season.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

That said, the Heat will be right back in the mix in 2027, as Charania reported that the team acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Miami Heat Quietly Sign Scoring Point Guard After NBA Draft

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