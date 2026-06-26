Report: Miami Heat Get Major Ja Morant Trade Update After Giannis Blockbuster

The Miami Heat’s position in the NBA will inevitably change following the blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Heat having its new franchise cornerstone, all eyes are watching to see what Miami will do next to supply its two-time NBA MVP with enough help to compete for the Eastern Conference crown.

One name that speculation has heavily linked to the Heat is disgruntled former All-Star Ja Morant, who is reportedly being actively shopped by the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Heat’s glaring need of some backcourt help, Morant seems like a go-to option for cheap — but is Miami even considering the 26-year-old guard as an option?

Insider Drops Update on the Miami Heat-Ja Morant Speculation

According to The Stein Line, there is significant doubt the Heat will pursue Morant despite the franchise urgently needing a point guard to slot alongside Antetokounmpo.

“We presume you might want to ask us about Miami,” the report said, “but we’re certainly skeptical that the Heat would be eager to pair Morant with Antetokounmpo given the obvious floor-spacing issues they would face as a duo.”

It is fair to question Morant’s potential fit in Miami. As a downhill, above-the-rim player, Morant is thrilling to watch when healthy, but his lousy outside shooting has some — if not a lot — to do with why Morant’s trade value has sharply deteriorated.

According to multiple reports, the Grizzlies have reached a point where teams would only consider acquiring Morant if Memphis were to include draft capital in a potential deal. While that may be the case, it also means the Heat could, quite literally, land Morant without sacrificing significant assets, something Miami is already short on after the Antetokounmpo trade.

The bottom line is Miami has a clear path to landing Morant if it chooses to.

Opinion: Miami Should Give it Shot

Consider this: The Heat has strong wing play thanks to Andrew Wiggins and a dominant frontcourt manned by Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo; so why not complete the puzzle with Morant?

Especially if he can be had for dirt cheap?

Yes, Morant has had a turbulent recent past. Yes, Morant can be a question mark in the locker room. Yes, Morant doesn’t even have a semblance of an outside shot.

But he’s 26. He hasn’t hit his prime. He was an MVP candidate when healthy and engaged. Will he ever be engaged solely in basketball ever again? Fine. That’s a fair question. But don’t dismiss the Heat Culture. Don’t count out the Pat Riley Way.

Morant is a far better option than any other point guard the Heat could sign. It’s at least worth a shot.

Granted, Morant could be an expensive risk, too. The two-time All-Star is still under contract for two more seasons and is set to earn nearly $90 million over that time. That’s a steep price to pay. It’ll be even steeper if Morant can’t stay on the court.

But the starpower is there. The talent is screaming. The non-stop Morant-Antetokounmpo fastbreak highlights are already racing through our minds.

It’s at least worth a shot.