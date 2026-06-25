Report: Miami Heat Receive Major Kawhi Leonard Trade Update From Insider

How will the Miami Heat turn the page after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a landmark blockbuster trade?

Heat fans want the drums to continue sounding off in Miami. The franchise has its new cornerstone and one of the top five players in the NBA, but for the Heat to reach the level it’s hoping for, Antetokounmpo will need some more firepower outside of Bam Adebayo.

As presently constructed, Miami’s roster has multiple needs, from a playmaking point guard to strong two-way wing play. With the NBA Draft in the rear view and this year’s free agency not super flattering, it appears the Heat’s needs may need to be addressed via trade.

New Report May Have Given Miami Heat an Answer on Kawhi Leonard’s Potential Availability

Speculation has not stopped linking the Heat to a former NBA Finals MVP. Antetokounmpo was one. Now it’s Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who is rumored to be a potential trade candidate this offseason. Could the Heat be in play for Leonard? Maybe. Is Leonard eyeing Miami? There’s a clearer answer to that.

“And sources say that Leonard would not have interest in signing an extension with Detroit in the event that the Pistons traded for him this summer,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported for The Stein Line. “Sources say he has a similar view regarding a long-term partnership with the Heat if Miami had any designs on pursuing Leonard to slot alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.”

There is no evidence that the Heat has Leonard on its radar, even if the 34-year-old star and the Clippers fail to agree to a contract extension this summer. But the belief that Miami will continue to be aggressive to build out the roster around Antetokounmpo fueled speculation that the franchise would explore acquiring Leonard if he were to be available via trade.

If the Heat don’t appear on Leonard’s wishlist later, Miami would likely steer away from pursuing the two-time Finals MVP, as age and injury history coupled with Leonard’s disinterest in Miami would discourage the franchise from making a major move.

Acquiring Leonard would likely be costly for any interested team. Although the seven-time All-Star is aging, he is coming off a season in which he registered the highest scoring average of his career. He also appeared in at least 65 games for only the second time in the last eight seasons.

Miami Has Much Bigger Needs Than a Wing Scorer

Even if the Heat was to acquire Leonard, it wouldn’t solve the franchise’s biggest need — a playmaking point guard.

With Tyler Herro sent off as a part of the trade package to acquire Antetokounmpo, the Heat is without a dependable backcourt star, which is something they can ill-afford to lack when having a dominant frontcourt duo.

Miami will need to find someone who can generate shots for Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. Considering the Heat’s remaining trade assets and the expected landscape of free agency, it appears the Heat may be strongly limited in its pursuit of satisfying the point guard position.

Loose speculation has linked the Heat to disgruntled Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, but there are legitimate questions about how the 26-year-old former All-Star would fit in Miami considering his overall playstyle and underwhelming perimeter shooting ability.

Miami might feel it is close to contending for a championship after landing Antetokounmpo, but it is clear the franchise needs to make additional moves.