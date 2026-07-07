Report: Miami Heat Receive Good News on DeMar DeRozan After Insider Update

The Miami Heat is waiting for LeBron James to make a free agency decision, but in the meantime, new options are arising.

The offseason floodgates opened up when the Heat completed a blockbuster trade to land Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. After weeks of speculation and negotiations between Miami and Milwaukee, the Heat finally got its long-coveted target. Now, there is plenty of roster work left to do for Heat president Pat Riley and company.

Miami is seemingly chasing a veteran-heavy roster that it believes can compete in the Eastern Conference. In addition to the 41-year-old James as a top target, former Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan has emerged as another potential option for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan to Miami Heat Chatter Intensifies Just One Day After Kings Exit

On Monday, ESPN reported DeRozan and the Kings parted ways after two seasons. DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, is in the market for a new team. According to Kings insider Matt George, the Heat is among two teams most closely linked as DeRozan’s top landing spots.

“The two teams that we seem to hear the most chatter about in terms of potential landing destinations for DeMar DeRozan,” George said, “the Miami Heat, who of course just traded for Giannis, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are a team I long thought could use the services of DeMar, especially in that second unit off of the bench.”

With Miami looking to build out its roster around Antetokounmpo, DeRozan could be a high-upside addition due to his isolation scoring ability. He could be a game changing piece for the Heat off the bench.

According to Heat insiders Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang, DeRozan has interest in joining the franchise, but Miami and DeRozan’s representation have yet to communicate.

“The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a buyout with Demar DeRozan,” Jackson wrote, “but as of mid afternoon Monday, there had been no contact yet between the former All Star forward and the Heat, according to a source. Miami would be among teams of interest to DeRozan, a source said.”

Miami Will See Competition in DeRozan Sweepstakes

Signing DeRozan likely won’t come easy for the Heat. According to reports, the Toronto Raptors may be interested in a reunion with DeRozan, who was drafted by the franchise in 2009.

As George notes, DeRozan may prefer signing with a Los Angeles team because of the homecoming factor.

“Of course, we’ve always heard LA ties, right?” George said. “He is from LA, from Compton, very much a Los Angeles guy. So, we’ve always talked about the possibility of DeMar going home. Whether it’s the LA Clippers or the LA Lakers, it seems like the Clippers would be the more likely out of the two.”

Last season, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting just below 50% from the field. While he isn’t the scoring machine he was with the Raptors or even later with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan remains an impact player who, if given the chance, could help elevate a championship contender.

While the Heat monitor James — and other names connected to the franchise, like Bradley Beal and Khris Middleton — DeRozan could be a high priority free agent option.