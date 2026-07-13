Report: Miami Heat Intensify Pursuit of 5-Time All-Star Guard to Pair With Giannis

As the Miami Heat await LeBron James to make a move, the franchise has other ideas in mind.

Spit it out already, Bron!

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a seismic trade last month, the Heat has pivoted into a championship mindset. After all, that’s the least that’s expected after landing a two-time NBA MVP in his prime. Miami has its new superstar and face of the franchise, Antetokounmpo is hungry to win a second title, potential Heat targets are seemingly becoming more feasible additions … this offseason might only be getting started.

Miami Heat Ramp Up Push for Former All-NBA Performer to Slot Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s only right the Heat adds a sniper extraordinaire alongside Antetokounmpo’s rim-running, slashing game. According to the Miami Herald, the franchise has strong interest in acquiring Klay Thompson from the Dallas Mavericks.

“Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, a five-time All Star and the fourth-most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history, has emerged as a player of strong interest to the Miami Heat, multiple sources said in recent days,” the report said. “The Heat has interest in adding Thompson whether LeBron James joins the Heat or not, a source said.”

Not only would Thompson fit like a glove in the Heat offense, Miami could gain a legitimate path to landing the four-time champion this offseason.

“The question is whether Thompson will shake free from the Mavericks, either through a buyout or trade,” the report said. “… If Thompson decides he wants to play for the Heat, he could accept a modest buyout from the Mavericks and make up a significant part of the money by taking $7 million available from Miami’s midlevel exception. (It’s possible that $7 million could go to James if he chooses the Heat — unless James takes the veteran’s minimum.)”

LeBron or Not, Miami Should (and Likely Will) Look to Add Klay

In a perfect world, the Heat lands Thompson after his contract is bought out by Dallas and signs James to the remaining midlevel exception or a veteran’s minimum deal.

With James orchestrating the offense and Antetokounmpo commanding a dozen eyeballs in the paint, Thompson, whether as a starter or reserve, would get the opportunity he hasn’t had since his heyday with the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish. He is a multi-time champion (and a fixture throughout each run), a five-time All-Star and sits fourth on the NBA’s all-time list in made 3-pointers. While he is no longer the All-Defensive caliber wing he was during the Warriors dynasty, one thing has not changed.

Even though he probably isn’t going to score 60 points on darn near no dribbles again, Thompson can still shoot the lights out.

Last season, he connected on 38.3% of his attempts from deep, giving Miami exactly the kind of perimeter threat every team wants next to Antetokounmpo.

The fit works regardless of what James decides. If James heads elsewhere, the Heat still add one of the league’s premier movement shooters to complement Antetokounmpo and keep defenses from collapsing into the paint. If James does choose Miami, Thompson’s value only increases.

The timeless James has always been at his best when surrounded by reliable shooting, and there are few better floor spacers of this era than Thompson.