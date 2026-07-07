Report: Miami Heat Get Major Update on 9x All-Star Duo Pursuit Amid LeBron Watch

The Miami Heat is still on LeBron James watch as the 2026 NBA offseason grows older. James, the league’s oldest player, informed the Lakers one week ago that he won’t be returning for the 2026-27 season and from there, rampant speculation began about where the NBA’s all time leading scorer will go next.

The Heat and James share a special history. Nearly 16 years ago tomorrow, James announced on national television that he would join the Heat, marking one of the most groundbreaking offseason moves in sports history. James went on to win four titles, two NBA Finals MVP awards and two league MVP awards in four seasons with the franchise.

Whether Miami lands James a second time, it has other options, including former All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal.

An Update Involving the Miami Heat and Both Star Free Agents as LeBron Watch Continues

After signing Tim Hardaway Jr., the Heat appear firm on avoiding any additional roster moves until James makes a decision. That includes potentially holding off on DeRozan and Beal. According to Heat insider Barry Jackson, Miami has not ramped up its pursuit of Beal and has yet to initiate contact with DeRozan.

“Besides waiting for LeBron James, the Heat continues to wait patiently to see if another shooter or scorer shakes free. They had initial conversations with Bradley Beal but haven’t been aggressive in their pursuit, per a source. They hadn’t contacted Demar DeRozan as of Monday, though that could change.”

The Heat remains in the mix for Beal, who last played for the Los Angeles Clippers after joining the franchise in the 2025 offseason. DeRozan, who was waived by the Sacramento Kings on Monday, has freshly hit the open market and is already being closely linked to the Heat.

Kings insider Matt George reported Tuesday that the Heat is among two teams most tied to DeRozan.

“The two teams that we seem to hear the most chatter about in terms of potential landing destinations for DeMar DeRozan,” George said, “the Miami Heat, who of course just traded for Giannis, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

DeRozan, a six-time All-Star, will likely continue to draw interest around the NBA. Despite entering his age 37 season, DeRozan remains a high-quality scorer and offensive creator who could immediately elevate a championship contender.

Heat Sitting Still for NBA’s Hottest Free Agent to Make a Move

C’mon already, Bron!

Tuesday marks one week since James told the Lakers he will not return for a ninth season with the franchise. Seven days later, teams hopeful to acquire James are patiently waiting for a decision.

Among the teams commonly mentioned in the race for James are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Heat.

According to recent reports, James is in no rush to make a decision and will not conduct meetings with interested teams. Last week, James’ agent, Rich Paul, told NBA reporter Mark Medina that it may be a while before James chooses his next team.

As we enter Day 8 of LeBron watch, the Heat and others think they have a legitimate chance to land the four-time MVP.