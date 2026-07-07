Report: Miami Heat Eyeing 3-Time All-Star Wing to Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat is still on the lookout for new additions to the roster, following a series of moves they have already completed.

Acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the pick of the bunch and with a core already having Bam Adebayo, the Heat are in a strong position roster-wise.

Miami is now in search of veteran depth and experience to add. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, a former teammate of Antetokounmpo could be doable.

“We’ve heard Khris Middleton a lot and to me that makes a lot of sense given his history with Giannis Antetokounmpo, winning a championship there with the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis being unhappy when Milwaukee dealt him for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline a few years back,” Siegel said.

Middleton, a three-time NBA All-Star, could be the kind of addition that gives the Heat a solid rotation moving forward and a good shooting option as well.

The Miami Heat Approach to Adding Shooting Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

Middleton is an unrestricted free agent after completing the 2025-26 season. He split his campaign between the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks.

Getting Middleton will be on a team-friendly deal, which is the Heat’s current approach for any veteran free agent addition. The franchise lacks flexibility after the Antetokounmpo trade projections show it will be well into luxury tax territory for 2026-27.

The Heat already made a play for seasoned sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr., using part of its traded player exception to sign him. The Heat is now eyeing low-cost options to round out the rotation.

Middleton’s expired deal paid a sizable $33.3 million player option in his last year. As a veteran free agent, he is now available at a fraction of that cost — likely on a veteran minimum.

“Whether or not that will be a minimum deal or a mid-level exception. I think it very much depends on if LeBron [James] chooses Miami,” Siegel added. “If he does, then Khris Middleton would have to go there on a minimum; if not, maybe he could get part of the mid-level they have left. Obviously, you can still trade Nikola Jovic for a cap relief there if you want to, if you are Miami.”

James remains a realistic free agency signing, but Miami is only one of several strong landing spots. His addition will not hinder any pursuit for Middleton as the Heat has two to three standard roster spots open. They can stay under the first apron with smart minimum signings and selective use of exceptions.

What Middleton Can Bring

Middleton, in his peak form, was one of the best secondary stars in the league behind Antetokounmpo. That looks like a long time now, but as a wing with valuable experience, he can improve the Heat roster.

Injuries haven’t been kind in recent years, but a change of scenery to a competitive environment could be beneficial to Middleton. The Heat already have the interior presence in Adebayo; they now have the end-to-end driving and rim attacking in Antetokounmpo. They are looking to surround both core stars with shooting, hence the Hardaway signing.

Middleton is an elite shooter and has maintained solid 3-point shooting. Although he is not a high-volume shooter.

Middleton will likely value a move to South Beach even on a bench role to reunite with Antetokounmpo and help Miami in its contention window.