Report: Miami Heat Targeting 3-Time All-Star Guard to Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Miami Heat wait for LeBron James to make a decision, the franchise is keeping tabs on other available options.

The Heat’s offseason started with a bang after landing two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in one of the biggest offseason blockbuster trades of all time. From there, the question immediately asked was what the Heat would do next to surround Antetokounmpo with a potent enough supporting cast to compete for a championship.

Undoubtedly, James remains the highest on the Heat’s priority list. From the reunion factor to the pulling off an Antetokounmpo trade, the Heat believe it has what it takes to convince James to try a second stint in Miami.

Miami Heat Looks to Put the Pieces Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

Even if the Heat is unable to recruit James, expect the team to make some roster moves. Among the names the Heat may look to acquire — whether or not James chooses Miami — is three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“And so another name that we heard — we reported on it last week at Clutch Points — Bradley Beal and the Miami Heat have mutual interest,” Siegel reported on the “Clutch Scoops” podcast. It should not come as a surprise to anybody because they were a team rumored to be in the Beal sweepstakes before he went to the Los Angeles Clippers. I believe it was last offseason when he signed that deal with them. And so, they’re going to be in the mix there. Probably going to be a minimum deal for Bradley Beal.”

Beal, who recently turned 33, has bounced around since a successful tenure with the Washington Wizards, who selected Beal with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

After leaving Washington, Beal had unceremonious stops with the Phoenix Suns and Clippers due to injuries and inconsistent play.

If signed by the Heat, Beal might be relegated to a prominent role off the bench, where he would likely be best suited at this stage of his career.

What Miami Could Pay Beal; Will the ex-All-Star Be a Clean Fit Next to Giannis?

In the current CBA, signing players has become more challenging than before. But Beal isn’t a player who would command much salary anyway. According to Siegel, the Heat could use a portion of its non-taxpayer midlevel-exception on Beal, or the team could sign him to a minimum level contract.

“They could give him part of the mid-level exception if they don’t get LeBron and he could sign a similar deal that he just gave up on a player option with the Los Angeles Clippers to

then go to the Miami Heat and contend for a championship there,” Siegel expressed. “But there’s mutual respect and mutual interest between the Heat and Beal.”

Beal was once the top scoring option who averaged over 30 points per game in multiple seasons, albeit on a mediocre (at best) Washington team.

Miami wouldn’t need Beal to control the basketball or make many plays on the ball; with the addition of Antetokounmpo, Beal would likely be utilized as a spot-up 3-point shooter.

Beal has been a well-established distance shooter throughout his career. If he could cash 40% of his 3-pointers and register 10-15 points per game off the bench, it would be a major win for Antetokounmpo and the Heat.