Report: Miami Heat Targeting $95 Million Sharpshooting Wing to Pair With Giannis

The Miami Heat are aiming to enter next season with the best chances of competing with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the new face of the franchise.

Antetokounmpo, 31, was acquired in a landmark blockbuster trade that sent multiple players and draft picks to the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Heat short on depth and dependable pieces around Antetokounmpo, a one-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP, Miami realizes it has to strategically explore its options to solve its most glaring need, which is 3-point shooting.

Miami Heat Eyeing Sharpshooting Wing to Slot With Giannis Antetokounmpo

With the interior-dominant Antetokounmpo eating up defense’s attention, the Heat need players who can knock down open 3-pointers. According to NBA insider Mike Scotto, Miami has expressed interest in trading for Denver Nuggets’ sharpshooter Cam Johnson.

“Meanwhile, as the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The 30-year-old forward shot career-highs from the field (.480) and beyond the arc (.430), and is on an expiring $23.06 million contract for the upcoming season.”

With the Nuggets coming off a disappointing first round playoff exit at the hands of the rival Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver may feel the need to make considerable changes this offseason. Among the players the franchise may look to move is Johnson, the battle-tested sharpshooter who was acquired by the Nuggets last summer.

Johnson is an ideal target for Miami considering his ability to generate points as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter. He also has playoff experience — Johnson played a notable role in the Phoenix Suns’ trip to the NBA Finals in 2021 — and has averaged a rock-solid 12.8 points per game over his seven seasons.

Does Miami Have Enough to Land the 30-Year-Old Star?

Johnson has one year remaining on his expiring contract, meaning he would need to be acquired via trade.

With Miami’s asset bank at an all-time low following the Antetokounmpo blockbuster, it is fair to question if the Heat has enough to execute a trade with the Nuggets for the veteran sharpshooter.

Johnson, who shot an elite 43% from the 3-point line in 54 games last season, is a dependable scorer in his prime. He is also no slouch on the defensive end. While it wouldn’t take an Antetokounmpo-sized trade package to land Johnson, he won’t come cheap, either.

Nevertheless, the Miami front office has to flex its muscle. Possessing Antetokounmpo but no 3-point shooting around him is a recipe for mediocrity. In Antetokounmpo’s most successful seasons with the Bucks, he had a plethora of perimeter snipers playing alongside him. Miami has to adopt the same formula.

There are already plenty of concerns going around about the Heat’s lack of spacing and how the fit between Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo will only exacerbate that.

Miami doesn’t need Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson running off screens like its 2016 again, but the Heat can’t exit this offseason without adding multiple capable spot-up shooters.