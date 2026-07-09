Popular Reporter Believes LeBron James Will Pick Miami Heat

The Miami Heat still have a strong chance to sign LeBron James after a recent quote from one of the most popular reporters. Adam Schefter is most known for being a top NFL reporter, but he has broken NBA stories in the past. A deep list of sources gives Schefter a chance to report on athletes in sports outside of the NFL when he gets information.

A recent radio interview from Schefter predicted that LeBron would return to the Heat for the first time since 2014:

“I still think he’s going to end up in Miami. That’s my guess. Just a guess. At the start of free agency, somebody texted me and said, ‘You might want to look into LeBron and Miami right away.’ I thought, ‘Okay, that’s interesting.’ That has stuck with me ever since. I’ve wondered if that person is going to end up being right. There’s something else that I don’t think should be underestimated, and I think people are overlooking it. LeBron has become a golf fanatic. He’s absolutely obsessed with it. So where can he play golf all the time? Miami.”

Schefter revealed that sources told him to look into Miami right when LeBron announced he’d be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Golf was even used as a passion of James that would be far easier to play while living in Miami over the other realistic options.

LeBron Joining Miami Heat Would Shock The NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still considered the strong favorites to land LeBron in free agency for a chance to return home and retire with the local team that drafted him. However, many have said James would have already signed if the decision was that obvious.

Other teams like Miami, the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to pitch LeBron into picking them as the team he believes he can contend for an NBA Championship with.

Heat head honcho Pat Riley has already done this in the past when his pitch convinced James to pick Miami over the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. Riley has a chance to shock the basketball world again if he can sell LeBron on the Heat.

Would Miami Heat Contend With LeBron James?

Miami already made their top ideal move of the offseason by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Riley was desperate to add a superstar after the Heat missed out on their last few targets and fell out of the playoff race last season.

The new core sees Giannis, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Tim Hardaway Jr. as the current starting lineup. More help is clearly needed, and LeBron stands out as by far the biggest realistic name left that they could add to their roster.

James would certainly help the team become more compelling as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. However, Wiggins may need to get traded for a better shooter since the spacing would be a little more difficult. LeBron and Giannis will need sharpshooters to benefit from their styles leading to open three-pointers for role players.