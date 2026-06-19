Heat Could Reset the Market on a Trade for a Star Guard, Insider Confirms

The Miami Heat are hunting for star players this summer. Pat Riley made it very clear after the regular season ended that he wants to accumulate players who can help the team win right now, as opposed to starting a rebuild.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously the biggest player they are trying to land in an offseason trade. Of course, he would be the ultimate prize. He’s a top-five player in the league when he is healthy. However, Miami has steep competition for him, so they are looking at other options, as well.

They have been noted for their interest in a trade for Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant. According to an insider, a Miami offer for him could be a game-changer.

Heat Could Have a Big Offer for Ja Morant

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Memphis is hoping that Miami could have an offer that resets the market for Morant.

“The Heat, in particular, have long been known to have serious interest in the 26-year-old, two-time All-Star. The thinking, it seems, is that Miami’s potential package might reset the market that has otherwise been extremely soft for Morant,” Amick wrote of the Grizzlies thinking.

Miami sniffed around Morant at the trade deadline this season, but the Grizzlies wanted more than Miami was willing to offer for him. The market is very soft for Morant, who has had a multitude of issues. Not only has he had several injuries, but his off-court problems are a concern, as well.

When Morant is healthy and out of trouble, he is one of the most exciting players in the league. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Miami is afraid of bringing him in. They just want to have a proper offer for him if Antetokounmpo doesn’t get dealt there.

Miami Has Multiple Plans if it Can’t Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA, so he is the Heat’s first choice. If they aren’t able to land him, they will likely pivot to Kawhi Leonard. However, it seems that Steve Ballmer is unwilling to trade him. If that is the case, then they might head to Morant.

This year, Miami finished with the 12th-best offense in the league. Adding another superstar would likely push them into the top 10. That is why the Heat have multiple contingency plans if they are not able to bring in Antetokounmpo, who has shown a willingness to sign with several teams.

Riley is steadfast in his approach to running the Heat. As he ages, he does not want to sit around during a rebuild. He wants to make sure that the team is competing every single year. Making the playoffs every year should be the goal for Miami.

If they can’t add a superstar player this summer, they will likely try to add one at the trade deadline next season.