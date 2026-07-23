Rich Paul Calls Out Tyler Herro’s Ego Over His Trade Anger

Popular NBA agent Rich Paul made a bold statement that called out Tyler Herro for having a big ego. Herro’s unhappiness over the Miami Heat trading him has played out before he accepted the joy of getting to play for his hometown Milwaukee Bucks team. A video reaction showed Herro calling out the Heat. Herro’s social media antics also led to the shocking fight at Summer League with former teammate Bam Adebayo.

Paul dropped the following quote during his recent Game Over podcast episode with Max Kellerman:

“The only way you can get upset about your name being in trade rumors is if you have a misunderstanding that this is a business. Ego forces you to get defensive when your name is in a trade rumor, but that’s part of the business.”

Paul’s comment made it clear that he thinks Herro’s ego became too large and made him lose sight of the business side. Herro getting traded for a two-time MVP and all-time great Giannis Antetokounmpo should in theory be a compliment. Milwaukee accepted a trade package with Herro as the best player they were getting back to show belief in him. Herro still felt a bit hurt and offended that Miami traded him after the long tenure.

How This Impacts LeBron James’ Decision

One interesting aspect about Paul going out of his way to defend Miami involves his best friend LeBron James. Paul has been the one listening to pitches and offers from the Heat and other teams about James as the biggest free agent.

The podcast of Paul rarely sees him defending franchises against players since his business is about helping NBA players. Herro not being a client of Paul made it easier for him to deliver critical comments, but it still felt strange to see Paul making such a comment.

LeBron could be leaning to join Miami, like rumors indicate, if his agent and best friend is willing to defend the franchise to that extent. The Heat trading for Giannis and Bobby Portis certainly helps their chances to land James more than they would have if they kept Herro and the other role players.

Does Tyler Herro Deserve The Criticism?

Herro is still a relatively young player, but he’s been around long enough to understand the trade aspect of the job. Miami has been interested in names like Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant in recent years with Herro always as the main trade piece.

Pat Riley even recently stated that Herro let the trade rumors start to impact him since it became a constant for his career. The Heat reached two NBA Finals with Herro as one of the top players behind lead franchise superstar Jimmy Butler, but they never had enough to win it all.

Herro did cross the line by insulting Adebayo on social media and causing a fight. Some of the actions from Herro do show a large ego and some immaturity. Herro will get a chance to prove Paul and all other critics wrong as the top player on his own team next season.