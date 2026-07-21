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Miami Heat Receive Strong LeBron James Decision Message from Rich Paul

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LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off court against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on December 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

As the Miami Heat remain on LeBron watch, the process is officially breaking people’s patience. For some, it has become borderline maddening. 

The league’s oldest player, James revealed to the Los Angeles Lakers that he wasn’t going to return for the 2026-27 season. That was 21 days ago. In these three weeks, we have gone day after day saying “today’s the day!”

James’ agent, Rich Paul, iterated Monday that the 22-time All-Star has yet to make a decision and pushed back on the idea that James is prolonging his free agency process because he enjoys the spotlight. Unfortunately, most aren’t willing to buy Paul’s defense of his client. 

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Heat remains among three teams that are viewed the most likely to land James in free agency.

As Miami Heat Waits, Agent Says LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision Not Ready

LeBron James

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: LeBron James speaks onstage during the mind the game panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Inevitably, James’ lengthy free agency was bound to test many fans’ patience. But Paul, who has been James’ agent for over a decade, is here to reinforce everything all the teams in the sweepstakes have come to know. There is still no decision, and James will not rush to make one.

“I have a job to do to set the table for him, but it’s his choice,” Paul said in an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. … This is very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it. I think he’s earned the right not to be rushed.”

Paul is one of James’ closest confidantes. He has to know, right?

“I don’t know. I wish I did know,” Paul said before repeatedly emphasizing he has no knowledge on James’ decision.

If that is the case, the Heat hopes James sends his message and gets on with his decision to come back to Miami, where he spent arguably four of his most dominant seasons. Heat president Pat Riley expressed last week that the franchise is waiting for a decision but conceded he has no input on where the four-time MVP will choose to play next season.

Case in Point: Teams Know as Much as They’re Going to Know

LeBron James

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 134-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

No one has the inside scoop. Teams that want James are very much interested — but they are indeed left in the dark.

When last week entered, many were hopeful that James’ decision was on the verge of being announced. For the first time since departing the Lakers, the four-time MVP made a series of public appearances in New York. But no decision came. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, effectively, to “hurry up, Bron!” But James wasn’t moved.

The Heat continue to be mentioned as a strong landing spot for James, who chose the franchise in his first free agency 16 years ago.

For now, Paul comments tell the Heat everything there is to be known about James’ decision.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Miami Heat Receive Strong LeBron James Decision Message from Rich Paul

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