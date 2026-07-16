Miami Heat Make Roster Move For 25-Year-Old Big Man

The Miami Heat spent the afternoon on Thursday, July 16, welcoming their major new addition, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the team.

As that press conference played out, it was revealed that the Heat made a roster move to retain one of their developmental bigs.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Heat are bringing back Vlad Goldin. The 25-year-old veteran center has signed a two-way contract with the organization.

Vlad Goldin’s Journey To The Miami Heat

The Russian center fired up his basketball journey in the States with a run in Putnam, Connecticut, where he attended high school.

After high school, Goldin went to the NCAA, attending Texas Tech for his freshman effort. After just one season (10 games), Goldin moved to Florida Atlantic. He spent the next three NCAA seasons playing there.

During Goldin’s final year at FAU, he averaged 25.0 minutes of playing time in 37 games. The center shot 67.3% from the field to average 15.7 points per game. He also came down with 6.9 rebounds per game.

In 2024-2025, Goldin transferred to Michigan. He started all 37 games, seeing the court for 27.5 minutes per game. The center produced averages of 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

Despite going undrafted in 2025, Goldin landed in a good situation with the Miami Heat, being on a team with a strong background in player development.

Play

Although he played in just 10 games with the Heat’s primary roster, Goldin saw the court for 24 games during the NBA G League regular season.

Playing with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Goldin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. It was clear deep into the offseason that the Miami Heat wanted to bring Goldin back for his sophomore effort. It turns out that will be the case.