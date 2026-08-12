Russell Westbrook’s Retirement Could Have Big Impact On Ex-Heat Guard

An NBA superstar is retiring from the league in 2026. On Wednesday, August 12, Russell Westbrook announced that he is leaving the league for good.

For the former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, that could raise his odds of making an NBA comeback in 2026-2027 with the Sacramento Kings.

“Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over,” Russell Westbrook wrote on X.

Victor Oladipo Gains Interest From The Kings

This offseason, Victor Oladipo’s comeback attempt has been made clear when the veteran guard announced that he was holding a personal showcase for teams out in Las Vegas during the Summer League run.

The Kings were reportedly in attendance to watch the former Heat guard put his skills on display after spending time away from the NBA.

During an early-morning intel drop from NBA insider Marc Stein, he noted that Westbrook certainly wasn’t going to leave the NBA for an overseas run. Retirement wasn’t talked about, but the Kings’ interest in another run with Westbrook was tossed out there.

As was Sacramento’s interest in Oladipo.

“The Stein Line first reported on Aug. 3 that Sacramento has sounded Westbrook out about a possible second season with the Kings — in addition to registering interesting in Victor Oladipo — as they search for a veteran mentor to prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. It remains to be seen if Westbrook, who did not sign with Sacramento last season until mid-October, would be amenable to coming back in a lesser role under coach Doug Christie than he had in 2025-26.”

Clearly, Westbrook is out of the picture now. While that doesn’t guarantee that Oladipo will head out to Sacramento with a role on the Kings, it’s certainly a positive sign.

Victor Oladipo’s NBA Run

Before he made his way to Miami, Oladipo started his career with the Orlando Magic. When he got to the Indiana Pacers in 2017, the guard turned into a two-time All-Star.

With the Pacers, Oladipo averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

In 2020-2021, Oladipo landed with the Houston Rockets for 20 games before heading to the Heat. His last two full playing years occurred with the Heat, where Oladipo struggled to stay healthy.

In 2022-2023, Oladipo appeared in 42 games. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 39.7% from the field.

Since the final run with the Heat, Oladipo had a brief offseason stint with the CBA’s Guangzhou Loong Lions. He also played with the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate in 2025-2026.