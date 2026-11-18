The Miami Heat have surged in the last couple of weeks after a rough start. Miami has won six of its last seven games after starting off 0-4. They now sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting behind Philly, Boston, and Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has started to find his footing offensively, as has Bam Adebayo. Internally, the Heat think they can win the East. However, some scouts and executives around the league are still skeptical of their chances to win at the highest level.

Scouts Doubt Heat’s Chances to Win the East

Anonymous scouts and executives polled by ESPN still express doubt about whether the Heat have the depth around Antetokounmpo to compete for a title.

“Are they going to be able to get into the top four in the East and win a playoff series?” an executive on another Eastern Conference team said. “I think that’s very realistic. But that’s usually not the bar for a team that makes an all-in trade.”

Despite those thoughts from others around the NBA, Miami has confidence. They believe they can win the East and possibly a championship with the team they have assembled.

“We’re very confident in our team,” the Heat source said. “We believe we have a chance in the East along with everybody else [considered a contender]. We’re not waiting. We want to win now.”

Miami is one of the few teams in the East that hasn’t had to deal with an injury to a star player. Indiana, Toronto, Orlando, and Detroit all have had to deal with injuries to star guys. Only the Pistons have been able to navigate it well, and that’s because Jalen Duren is their second-best player, not their top guy.

Antetokounmpo played just 36 games last year. He’s only been able to finish a postseason without an injury once since the 2022-23 season. That was in 2024-25, and the Bucks lost to the Pacers in five games. His health is still a major question mark.

Miami Still Has a Chance to Improve as the Season Goes Along

Keeping Antetokounmpo healthy is certainly something that is important for the Heat’s chances to win a title. Of course, they still have time to improve aspects of the team as the year goes along. Klay Thompson has finally found his footing after a rough start.

Thompson is now 15.5 points per game while shooting over 43 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Spacing the floor is key with Antetokounmpo on the roster, as he is not an outside shooter. Davion Mitchell is leading the NBA in assists, which is extremely surprising.

Defensively, Miami has now risen to 22nd in defensive rating. For most of the season, they have been in the bottom five. As that number continues to go up, the chances that the Heat can win the East will continue to climb, as well.