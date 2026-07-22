After winning four NBA championships over stretches with two different teams, the legendary Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t have a bad thing to say about LeBron James, who is still considering a possible return to the Miami Heat.

No matter where LeBron goes at this point, the entire league knows that it’s going to be a contender. Some may criticize the star forward for ring-chasing, but Shaq defended James recently, making it clear that chasing a championship is all that matters.

Ex-Heat Star Shaquille O’Neal Gets Honest On LeBron James Ring Chasing

“What we realized towards the end of our career is once we’re done, we can never play again. So, you never wanna you never want to retire and say, ‘I should have did this. I should have did that.’ He still has two or three years left, I think. So, kudos to him for trying to align himself with the team where he can win another championship,” O’Neal told ExtraTV.

“That’s what it’s all about. A lot of these haters call it ring chasing, but yeah, you’re supposed to be chasing rings because if you chase rings and you accomplish getting rings, that’s what we call greatness. Those who haven’t achieved greatness call it ring chasing because they haven’t achieved greatness.”

Shaq Has Room To Talk

Take it from a four-time NBA champ.

Throughout O’Neal’s career, he played for the some of the top teams in the history of basketball.

From 1999 to 2002, O’Neal won three championships in a row with the Lakers. Even after being a part of that dynasty, O’Neal would later get another title while playing with the Miami Heat in 2005-2006.

That year, he appeared in 59 games. O’Neal averaged 20.0 points and 9.2 rebounds. During the playoffs, he produced 18.4 points per game, along with 9.8 rebounds per game.

What’s Next For LeBron?

The world is waiting.

LeBron James garnered interest from many teams across the NBA, but only four teams have remained relevant from the beginning up until now. The Heat are grouped in with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors.

It’s unclear when James will make his decision, but as long as he’s still unsigned, the Miami Heat have a shot.