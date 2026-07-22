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Ex-Heat Star Shaquille O’Neal Gets Honest On LeBron James Ring Chasing

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 117-108 Lakers win over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After winning four NBA championships over stretches with two different teams, the legendary Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t have a bad thing to say about LeBron James, who is still considering a possible return to the Miami Heat.

No matter where LeBron goes at this point, the entire league knows that it’s going to be a contender. Some may criticize the star forward for ring-chasing, but Shaq defended James recently, making it clear that chasing a championship is all that matters.

Ex-Heat Star Shaquille O’Neal Gets Honest On LeBron James Ring Chasing

Fanatics Fest NYC 2026

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Shaquille O’Neal speaks onstage during The Big Pod panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

“What we realized towards the end of our career is once we’re done, we can never play again. So, you never wanna you never want to retire and say, ‘I should have did this. I should have did that.’ He still has two or three years left, I think. So, kudos to him for trying to align himself with the team where he can win another championship,” O’Neal told ExtraTV.

“That’s what it’s all about. A lot of these haters call it ring chasing, but yeah, you’re supposed to be chasing rings because if you chase rings and you accomplish getting rings, that’s what we call greatness. Those who haven’t achieved greatness call it ring chasing because they haven’t achieved greatness.”

Shaq Has Room To Talk

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GettyMIAMI – DECEMBER 25: Head Coach Pat Riley of the Miami Heat chats with Shaquille O’Neal #32 during a break in the action against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2005 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Take it from a four-time NBA champ.

Throughout O’Neal’s career, he played for the some of the top teams in the history of basketball.

From 1999 to 2002, O’Neal won three championships in a row with the Lakers. Even after being a part of that dynasty, O’Neal would later get another title while playing with the Miami Heat in 2005-2006.

That year, he appeared in 59 games. O’Neal averaged 20.0 points and 9.2 rebounds. During the playoffs, he produced 18.4 points per game, along with 9.8 rebounds per game.

What’s Next For LeBron?

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GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on prior to a game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on March 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The world is waiting.

LeBron James garnered interest from many teams across the NBA, but only four teams have remained relevant from the beginning up until now. The Heat are grouped in with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors.

It’s unclear when James will make his decision, but as long as he’s still unsigned, the Miami Heat have a shot.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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