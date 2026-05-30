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Should Miami Heat Be Worried About Giannis Standing After Magic Move?

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Is Giannis Antetokounmpo getting traded this offseason? The latest on trade rumors, potential teams, and a new injury update on his return.

Many might view the Miami Heat as the current favorites to win the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes if he’s traded this offseason, but another Florida-based team is bringing some competition.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Orlando Magic are a team to watch.

“I would look at a team like Orlando,” Shelburne said on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday. “They’re close, they’re already making a move, they’re going to get a new coach who has some good young pieces.”

Just hours after Shelburne’s speculation made its rounds, the Magic hired their next head coach. That added another threat to the Heat.

The Magic Hire Antetokounmpo’s Former Coach

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis ESPN's Stephen A. Smith proposed a trade that swaps Thunder center Chet Holmgren for Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor pointed out, Sean Sweeney is an ex-Bucks assistant. The NBA analyst believes that could play a significant role in the fight for Giannis.

“This [Ramond Shelburne] comment is especially interesting now that Sean Sweeney will be Orlando’s head coach. Sweeney was a Bucks assistant during Giannis’ early years, and they developed a very close relationship,” O’Connor wrote on X.

How Worried Should The Heat Be?

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 10: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on April 10, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Ultimately, the Bucks have the power to agree to any trade they like. Taking the best package available is in their best interest.

Before Shelburne linked the Magic to Antetokounmpo, the insider noted that Milwaukee liked Miami’s offer, but they weren’t ready to cut ties before the 2026 trade deadline.

Without a hypothetical Magic trade offer on the table yet, there’s no telling whether the Bucks would be open to taking a deal of theirs.

And while Giannis doesn’t have the power to veto a trade contractually, the Bucks are expected to work with him on his next destination. There have been rumors that favor the Heat, suggesting that Giannis would be open to a Miami move.

Outside of the Sweeney move, which has led to pure speculation, it’s unclear if Giannis has any desire to start fresh in Orlando.

For the time being, the Magic don’t seem like a legitimate threat to the Heat when it comes to the Giannis Antetokounmpo market. While that could certainly change over time, Miami remains the early favorite.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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