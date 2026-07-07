Key Heat Signing Named One of Best Free Agent Acquisitions

The Miami Heat are trying their best to build a talented roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo. After trading for him, they are trying to assemble a roster that fits well around him. Of course, they have limited cap space to do so.

Miami has had to resort to making additions in a smarter way. As far as what they have been able to bring to the table, they are trying to keep their cap sheet flexible. Re-signing Andrew Wiggins also took a lot of money away from the space they had available.

Now, one of those signings is being lauded as a solid value deal.

Heat Signing Named One of the Best Value Free Acquisitions of the Offseason

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Miami’s decision to bring in Tim Hardaway Jr. was a good one. They signed him to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million. Katz likes the idea of bringing in a shooter like Hardaway Jr. to fit around Antetokounmpo, especially at that price point.

“When the Pistons needed shooting a couple of summers ago, they traded for Hardaway. When the Nuggets wanted a capable veteran to slot in with Nikola Jokić, they signed him. He shot 41 percent from deep on nearly seven 3-point attempts last season. Now, he’s headed to Miami to provide relief for a group that could use it,” Katz wrote.

Katz also noted how badly the Heat needed shooting, and Hardaway Jr. is someone who can help them with that problem.

“The Heat enter the season with spacing concerns. Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are both at their best inside the arc. Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell will spread the court around them, but Miami needed another reliable vet,” Katz noted.

Hardaway Jr. shot almost 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc last season. With Antetokounmpo and Adebayo getting most of the attention on the team, it should be easy for Hardaway Jr. to get open shots.

Miami Has to Revamp Its Playing Style With a New Roster

With key new pieces on the roster, the Heat are going to have to change how they play. They will likely become a much more defensive-oriented team with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo manning the frontcourt. This past season, they had just the 14th-ranked defense in the league.

It would be surprising if that ranking didn’t vault closer to the top five next year. They will also likely play at a slightly slower pace, but they should be better in transition. Antetokounmpo is one of the toughest players to stop in the NBA when he has a full head of steam.

Getting the right players around that frontcourt to maximize the offense and score as many points as possible. The Heat are likely done adding pieces, unless they can bring in LeBron James on a minimum deal. That is the final big piece that they would be able to add this offseason.