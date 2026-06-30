Miami Heat Bring Back 30-Year-Old Forward on One-Year Deal

The Miami Heat are slowly rebuilding their roster amid their acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Andrew Wiggins has already agreed to a three-year, $64 million extension after opting into his contract for next season, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Heat still need to fill out their roster, with Norman Powell as one of their key free agents.

Another one of their free agent is reportedly returning next season on a new contract.

Miami Heat Signing Simone Fontecchio to 1-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Miami Heat have reached an agreement with Simone Fontecchio and his representatives regarding a one-year contract. Fontecchio will be back to the Heat after a solid first season in South Beach.

“Free agent Simone Fontecchio intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. Heat officials worked with Fontecchio’s agent at Excel Sports Management, Sam Goldfeder, to bring back the shooter who averaged 8.5 points and 37.5% 3-point shooting,” Charania tweeted.

The Heat initially acquired Fontecchio from the Detroit Pistons last summer as part of the Duncan Robinson trade. He had a big part in Miami’s initial success before losing some of his minutes in the second half of the season.

Fontecchio came to the NBA in 2022, signing a two-year contract with the Utah Jazz. He previously built a solid career in Europe, winning one Italian Cup and three Italian Super Cups with Olimpia Milano.

Simone Fontecchio Wanted to Stay in Miami

Before the start of the NBA Play-In Tournament, Simone Fontecchio spoke to Sky Italia and discussed his future with the Miami Heat. Fontecchio expressed his happiness in South Beach and wanted to stay with the franchise ahead of free agency.

“I’d love to, but we all know how the business works here, and nothing is really a given,” Fontecchio said, via BasketNews. “For the first time, however, I’ll be an unrestricted free agent, so I too can choose my own future. I’d love to stay here. “I wouldn’t want to move my family again because we’re great in Miami, and just as importantly, I feel really comfortable with everyone here, from the owners to the coaching staff, and especially in this locker room, which is special because of the group it’s created. I’ll talk to the club at the end of the season, but my hope is to stay here.”

Fontecchio had his ups and downs in his first season in Miami. He understood why his minutes dropped after the return of Tyler Herro from injury.

Nevertheless, he showed that he was always ready to play, especially after Herro suffered several setbacks throughout the campaign. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 70 games.