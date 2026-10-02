Heat to Wear Special Jerseys Night Before GTA VI Release on ‘Vice City’ Night

Every year, NBA teams run promotional nights throughout the regular season. The Miami Heat have released their list of promotions for what will be an exciting season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, the Heat are expecting big things.

While Miami likely won’t need promotions to get fans in the door now that Antetokounmpo is on the roster, one promotion is getting a lot of attention. That promotion is happening on November 18, which is the day before the most anticipated video game release in history.

Miami Heat to Wear Vice City Jerseys Ahead of GTA VI Release

Grand Theft Auto VI has been over a decade in the making. It will finally come out on November 19, and it will likely impact the sports world. Players will certainly be playing this game as soon as it comes out, so there will be some tired guys on the court. The Heat are making a promotional night out of it.

Miami will turn into the Vice City Heat for their November 18 game against the Bucks. Antetokounmpo will get to play his former team in Miami for the first time. In that game, the Heat will be playing in special Vice City jerseys and on a Vice City court.

It’s unclear what else will be coming around the promotion at the moment, but it is a unique way to celebrate the release of the game. Vice City is the place where the main protagonists live in GTA VI, and it is loosely based on Miami as a city. It’s a solid promotion.

Not only will this be the first time that Antetokounmpo plays Milwaukee at home, but it will be the first time that he plays the Bucks at all since the trade. Expect him to be juiced up, and so will all of the players who were traded for him.

Miami Will Have to Navigate the Release of GTA VI

The release of the game will likely have an impact on some of the sleep habits of the players. This game has been the subject of many memes over the last 13 years in terms of how long it has taken to come out. While a lot of NBA players stick to sports video games, there might be some Heat players who play this game a lot when it first comes out.

Antetokounmpo is not likely to be one of those players. He is focused on winning another championship. Last season, he played just 36 games after dealing with a myriad of calf injuries. He comes to a team that desperately craved a superstar.

Last season, the Heat had the 12th-best offense in the league. Antetokounmpo is confident that his brand of basketball will be able to push Miami into the top six or seven teams in the league. When healthy, he is a top-five player in the NBA. Staying healthy is the key.