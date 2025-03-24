Erik Spoelstra’s Ex-Wife Responds to Cheating Rumors With Heat Player

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki unloaded on Instagram, addressing what she said were baseless rumors of her allegedly having an affair with Heat second-year forward Jaime Jaquez, Jr.

“Oh, this is gonna be fun,” Nikki said on the Instagram video. “Y’all streets give me way too much power when [expletive] doesn’t go your way in pro sports.

“It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy and it’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page and harass me and call me crazy names over something — a rumor, a [expletive] story that is 100% flat-out not true.”

The individual who spread the rumor connected Nikki’s history of frequently reacting and commenting on Jaquez’s social media posts and her previous post about dating men under 25 years old.

According to the rumor, Nikki was allegedly sleeping with the 24-year-old Jaquez behind his girlfriend. Jaquez also allegedly bought Nikki a $100,000 Porsche convertible and other lavish gifts.

The X post containing the malicious rumor had already reached 5.5 million views in under 24 hours which may have prompted Nikki to address it publicly.

“So this little rumor that you sports trolls are going wild about, I would never do that for two main reasons which I actually don’t feel the obligation to explain to you just that it would not happen and it’s not real,” Nikki continued. “And while your story might be entertaining with these plot assumptions, there are so many holes in your story and quite frankly it’s just really bad storytelling.”

Nikki Clears Air With Jaime Jaquez’s GF

Nikki, a former Heat dancer, said she had already reached out to Jaquez’s mother and girlfriend to clear the air.

“So while all of you guys are entertaining yourselves with this fabricating nonsense, I already talked to the girlfriend, I already talked to the mom and the three of us are over here rolling our eyes at all you knuckleheads,” Nikki said. “And the reel that I posted about women in male-dominated fields dating men under 25 because they’re more easily manipulated, it’s a [expletive] joke you guys. Everybody needs to relax. Let’s leave that can of worms right where I left it.”

Jaquez is in the midst of a sophomore slump, averaging just 8.5 points on 41.1% overall shooting and 29.5% from the 3-point line — a far cry from his solid rookie year offensive production: 11.9 points on 48.9% overall shooting and 32.2% from beyond the arc.

The Heat just snapped a 10-game losing spell, the longest losing streak in Spoeltra’s 17-year coaching career with a 122-105 rout of the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Jaquez went scoreless in six minutes after starting in the previous three games.

Neither Erik Spoesltra nor Jaquez had addressed the rumors.

Not The First Time Nikki Faced Online Harassment

Nikki and Erik Spoelstra divorced in 2023 after seven years of marriage. They are currently in a co-parenting setup with their three children — sons Santiago, 6, and Dante, 4, and daughter, Ruby, 2.

Shortly after their divorce was announced, the Heat signed Erik Spoelstra to a record, eight-year contract extension worth roughly $120 million.

Nikki also faced online harassment thereafter for “fumbling the bag,” which she also publicly addressed.

“Lol. I’m going to address this comment NOT as it pertains to my personal life choices but as it relates to a general thought process that I believe a lot of people have and that a lot of people have harassed me with over the years,” Nikki, The “Becoming: HER” podcast host, said at the time. “According to crass, ignorant, uninformed society at large, women can’t ‘win.’ Women can’t be genuinely in love with someone successful. No, they’re pretending and they’re in it for the money. And if a woman chooses to not be with a successful partner, apparently she’s an idiot.”