Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Addresses Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat yells at Jimmy Butler.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shut down the trade speculations surrounding his star forward Jimmy Butler.

“It’s been our best, most consistent stretch of the season,” Spoelstra said, per Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. “So anything else, any other narrative, I don’t care. Nobody should, because most of this stuff has just been all like a bunch of gibberish.”

The gibberish stuff Spoelstra was referring to was the ESPN report on Tuesday, December 10, that the Heat would entertain trade talks for Butler, who helped him lead the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances in the post-LeBron James era.

“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors. Butler is a native of Houston, Texas,” Charania wrote.

The Heat are riding high on a three-game winning streak capped by a 122-113 win over the NBA’s best team Cleveland Cavaliers on December 8.

This season, Butler is averaging 19 points, his lowest scoring average since Miami acquired him in 2019. But he’s shooting a career-best 55.7% from the field in his fewest attempts since 2013-14 (11.3). On top of that, he’s also averaging 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Erik Spoelstra Likens Jimmy Butler’s Situation to Tyler Herro

The Butler’s trade rumors reminds Spoelstra of Tyler Herro ‘s situation before his rise this season.

Herro has been on the trade rumor mill since after his rookie season. It only died down after the Heat’s past trade target Damian Lillard landed on Milwaukee Bucks.

Spoelstra believes Butler will also survive the Herro-like situation.

“I didn’t mention anything, just like I didn’t before,” Spoelstra said, per Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. “I think the biggest message is that fact that we’re 3-0 right now, this past week, and the player that was rumored in so many trades and speculations the last three years – it seemed like every week – that player is still here and is Player of the Week. So that’s really the only thing I’m thinking about.”

Butler’s case is different though as he isn’t locked beyond this season. He has a $52.4 million player option for next season, which he is not inclined to pick up, Charania added, thus, forcing the Heat’s hand to make a move or risk letting him walk without anything in return.

Tyler Herro’s Rise Could Caution Jimmy Butler’s Potential Exit

Riley’s reluctance to commit significant percentage of their cap room to their 35-year-old star makes sense in the era of the dreaded second apron, where roster building becomes so restrictive for taxpaying teams.

While Butler’s production remains solid, he’s no longer their No. 1 option. He’s been deferring to Herro, whose pick-and-roll chemistry with Bam Adebayo has been the catalyst of their recent surge.

Herro was named just named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Heat who beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and the Cavaliers last week.

The 24-year-old guard is leading the team in scoring, averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game on 42.2% 3-point shooting.

A big part of his offensive success this season is the change in his shot diet — less midrange, more 3-pointers.

Herro is attempting a career-high 9.9 3-pointers attempts per game while also shooting 55.4% inside the painted area.

If the Heat decides to move Butler, Herro will caution the impact of his loss.