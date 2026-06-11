On Wednesday, June 10, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro dropped a series of photos on his personal Instagram account.

It was the star guard’s first post since April 20.

Although Herro didn’t say much with his caption, the two timer emojis come off as cryptic for fans, who have seen Herro’s name in major trade rumors throughout the offseason.

Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro Makes Cryptic Post Amid NBA Trade Rumors

It wasn’t just the cryptic post. Heat fans on social media also pointed out that Tyler Herro no longer follows the Miami Heat on Instagram.

In the social media era, that tends to give off a signal that’s worth paying attention to.

What’s The Latest On Tyler Herro Trade Rumors?

The Miami Heat are currently viewed as the favorites to land Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo if he gets traded.

Since the Bucks are going to want quite the haul for Giannis, several Heat players would have to be on the move.

Tyler Herro would almost certainly be included in any Giannis-related package. Back in February, the Heat were rumored to be willing to move on from Herro as the headliner in a package for Antetokounmpo. Nothing seems to have changed in June.

Tyler Herro’s Run With The Heat

In 2019, the Miami Heat selected Herro with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The former University of Kentucky star joined a competitive Heat team and became a surprisingly notable addition ahead of their 2020 NBA Finals run.

Over time, Herro became one of the top reserves in the NBA. He was named the Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

By 2025, Herro was an All-Star. During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Herro posted averages of 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Herro played in just 33 games. He produced 20.5 points per game, along with 4.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

If Herro played his final season with the Heat, he would end his run there with just under 400 regular-season appearances. Herro averaged 19.5 points, while shooting 38.2% from three throughout his career.

Over six playoff runs, Herro posted averages of 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Herro’s time with the Heat hasn’t concluded just yet, but he is a name worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks.