Heat Given Surprising Offseason Grade After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Miami Heat were finally able to land the superstar they have been coveting during this offseason. They made a big trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, shedding all of their depth in order to get him. It was the only way that they were going to be able to get him.

Once they completed that trade, the rest of the offseason was about trying to find players who complemented him. When he has been the most successful, he was surrounded by shooters. Bleacher Report was surprisingly complimentary about their offseason moves.

Miami Heat Given Above Average Offseason Grade

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report gave Miami a B for their offseason. His main case was that Antetokounmpo is so good that it makes the lack of depth a non-issue.

“Fixate on the lack of depth, the total depletion of future resources, and the reliance on aging vets like Klay Thompson if you want to, but keep the simplest view in mind when assessing the Miami Heat’s offseason. They got Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the two-time MVP is on the wrong side of 30 and comes with plenty of durability questions, his arrival gives Miami a legitimate championship upside. That’s not to say the Heat are title favorites, but they’re a different class of threat than they were before,” Hughes wrote.

The Heat are going to rely a lot on what Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. give them when it comes to outside shooting. With Tyler Herro no longer on the team, Miami is going to need to find someone else who can create shots off the dribble. That could be a slight issue.

However, Antetokounmpo does cover up a lot of warts. Two seasons ago when he was healthy, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. However, a lack of health could throw this plan up in the air, as they need him to be durable.

Miami Should Have a Better Chance to Compete for the Title

The Heat have a better shot to actually make a deep postseason run with Antetokounmpo on the roster. However, they are relying a lot on both Antetokounmpo and Thompson to stay healthy, neither of which is a safe bet. It’s an incredible gamble.

Had Miami kept Jamie Jaquez Jr., this team would look a lot better in a competitive Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo will need to expand his range in a way that is more consistent for this team to reach its potential, as well. The Heat are hoping he can make more threes.

Last season, Miami had the 14th-best defense, which is very un-Heat-like. Antetokounmpo will almost certainly bump that number into the top 10. How much offensive load he is able to carry before he breaks down again will determine if Miami can make the postseason.

Next season, Miami should have a little more financial flexibility to get the roster they want around Antetokounmpo.