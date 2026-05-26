Miami Heat Take Intriguing Champion With No. 13 in NBA Mock Draft

Being No. 13 in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat have to go with the simplest strategy–take the best player on their board.

If Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft is any indicator of what that big board looks like for Pat Riley, the Heat could end up with Michigan star, Yaxel Lendeborg.

The comp for the 23-year-old forward? Denver Nuggets‘ Aaron Gordon.

“NBA teams won’t put much stock into Yaxel Lendeborg’s NBA combine performance or workouts. There is enough tape of his versatility and gradual improvement as a shooter and defender, and there is clearly enough evidence of high-impact minutes after his national championship run at Michigan.” via Jonathan Wasserman, BR

Yaxel Lendeborg Is Finally Ready For The Leap

Lendeborg’s journey has had several paths. Born in Puerto Rico, Lendeborg eventually found himself playing high school basketball in New Jersey.

His NCAA journey started at Arizona Western. He played three seasons in Junior College before making the switch to UAB. After two strong seasons at UAB, Lendeborg was testing the NBA waters.

In 2024-2025, Lendeborg posted averages of 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. He wouldn’t go through with the 2025 NBA Draft. Instead, Lendeborg went to Michigan and appeared in 40 games.

During his lone season with the Wolverines, Lendeborg posted averages of 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Now, he’s viewed as a sure first-round pick.

Miami Heat Gearing Up For Big Changes

The Heat roster could look a lot different next season.

It’s unclear if Lendeborg will benefit from that or not. Typically, a playoff-hopeful wouldn’t put too much pressure on a mid-round pick to play heavy minutes early. The Heat are hoping to turn their roster into a championship-ready squad.

However, the Heat have shown a willingness to give consistent playing time to young and developing players if the work ethic is there and clearly translates.