Tim Hardaway Jr. Gets Bad News After Joining Miami Heat

Tim Hardaway Jr. is bringing his perimeter shooting to the Miami Heat.

His familiar jersey number, however, isn’t making the trip.

According to ESPN, Hardaway Jr. will not wear No. 10 in Miami after his father, Hall of Fame guard Tim Hardaway Sr., made it clear he has no intention of allowing his retired number back into circulation.

“As free agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. heads to the Miami Heat, he brings a 3-point shooting prowess to a revamped team built around Giannis Antetokounmpo,” ESPN reported. “One thing he won’t have is the No. 10, a jersey he has worn in college and for portions of his NBA career.”

The reason is simple.

His father isn’t giving it up.

Heat Legend Wants No. 10 to Stay Retired

Tim Hardaway Sr. remains one of the most influential players in franchise history.

After arriving in Miami in 1996, the five-time NBA All-Star helped transform the Heat into an Eastern Conference contender alongside Alonzo Mourning and became one of the defining figures of Pat Riley’s early years with the organization.

The franchise retired his No. 10 jersey in 2009, ensuring no Heat player would wear it again.

That policy apparently extends to his own son.

According to ESPN, Hardaway Sr. has no plans to let No. 10 return to circulation, even for Tim Hardaway Jr.

Heat Signed Hardaway Jr. to Strengthen Backcourt

The jersey decision won’t change why Miami pursued Hardaway.

The veteran guard agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract after the Heat reshaped their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo following the blockbuster trade that altered the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

Hardaway arrives to help replenish a backcourt that lost Tyler Herro in the blockbuster trade and Norman Powell in free agency while adding another proven perimeter shooter alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The 2013 No. 24 overall pick is coming off a quality 2025-26 season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting a career-best 40.7% from 3-point range across 80 regular-season appearances.

His floor spacing, veteran experience and playoff pedigree made him one of Miami’s top value additions despite the franchise’s limited financial flexibility.

A New Number, Same Mission

No. 10 has followed Hardaway Jr. throughout much of his basketball life.

He wore it in college and during multiple stops throughout his NBA career, making it one of the numbers most closely associated with him.

Now, he’ll have to create new memories in a different jersey.

The irony isn’t lost.

Few players have a stronger connection to a retired number than the son of the man whose jersey hangs in the rafters.

But in Miami, preserving franchise history takes precedence over sentiment.

For Hardaway Jr., joining a championship contender built around Antetokounmpo represents a fresh opportunity.

It just won’t come wearing the number that helped define both his family name and one of the greatest eras in Heat history.