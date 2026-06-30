Heat Bring Back Familiar Name for Giannis After Free Agency Move

Thirty years after Tim Hardaway helped establish one of the greatest eras in Miami Heat history, his son is bringing the family name back to South Beach.

The Heat agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr., ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, adding one of the NBA’s most experienced perimeter shooters as Miami continues reshaping its roster around newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Charania reported the deal was finalized Tuesday night between the Heat and Hardaway’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports.

NBA insider Chris Haynes added that Miami targeted Hardaway specifically for one reason.

“Free agent sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. will be signing with the Miami Heat to provide the organization with the spacing needed for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Haynes reported.

The signing completes a full-circle moment for one of the Heat’s most recognizable basketball families.

Hardaway Name Returns to Miami

Before becoming an NBA veteran in his own right, Hardaway Jr. grew up watching his father become one of the defining players in franchise history.

Tim Hardaway Sr. arrived in Miami in 1996 and quickly formed one of the league’s premier duos alongside Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning, helping transform the Heat into a perennial Eastern Conference contender under Pat Riley.

A five-time All-Star, Hardaway Sr. averaged 17.3 points and 8.3 assists during his six seasons with Miami, earning three All-Star selections with the franchise before having his No. 10 jersey retired by the organization in 2009.

Now, more than two decades later, his son will wear a Heat uniform while trying to help deliver another championship to South Florida.

Heat Finally Land Longtime Target

Hardaway’s arrival comes after weeks of speculation connecting him to Miami.

Before free agency opened, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported the Heat were expected to pursue both Hardaway and veteran point guard Mike Conley as affordable options to strengthen their backcourt after reshaping the roster around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Miami ultimately landed one of its top veteran targets.

The addition also follows an offseason focused on surrounding Antetokounmpo with reliable floor spacing after the departures of key offensive contributors.

Hardaway addresses one of the roster’s biggest needs.

Reliable Shooter Fits Giannis Perfectly

Hardaway has built a reputation as one of the league’s most dependable perimeter threats over a 13-year NBA career.

Last season, the 34-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists while knocking down 2.4 three-pointers per game and shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

For his career, Hardaway has averaged 13.8 points while making nearly 37% of his three-point attempts, providing the type of catch-and-shoot threat capable of maximizing Antetokounmpo’s relentless attacks to the rim.

His ability to play both guard positions should also ease the offensive burden on Bam Adebayo while giving coach Erik Spoelstra another proven veteran capable of fitting into multiple lineup combinations.

Another Piece in Miami’s Championship Push

Hardaway is unlikely to be Miami’s final offseason move, but he fills one of the franchise’s most immediate priorities.

The Heat wanted proven shooting.

They wanted veteran experience.

And they wanted another player capable of complementing Antetokounmpo’s downhill style of play.

They accomplished all three with Tuesday’s signing.

For Miami, Hardaway represents another important piece in its pursuit of another championship.

For the Hardaway family, it represents something even more meaningful.

Three decades after his father helped build Heat culture, Tim Hardaway Jr. now has an opportunity to add his own chapter to the franchise’s history.