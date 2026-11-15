‘Took It to Heart’: Erik Spoelstra Explains Heat Turnaround After Win Over Detroit

The Miami Heat have turned things around after a slow start to the 2026-27 NBA season. Over the past nine games, the Heat have won seven, including an impressive 137-117 win over the Detroit Pistons to take their current win streak to four games.

Speaking to the media following Miami’s latest win, Erik Spoelstra praised his team for their effort, commitment, and ability to adapt after a tough opening stretch of their campaign.

“I appreciate the group on the road trip took it to heart what our identity had to be,” Spoelstra said. “…I like to see our guys have some joy — their working their butts off…I want them to enjoy the offense and have some fun out there.”

Against the Pistons, the Heat had five players scoring in double digits, with three of them putting up 25 points or more. Spoelstra’s team is finding a rhythm on the offensive end, in large part due to the roster figuring out how to work off of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s gravity when driving the rock.

Of course, the Heat wouldn’t be winning so many games if they hadn’t also shored up their defensive efforts. Against Detroit, Miami swatted away 14 shots, grabbed 36 defensive rebounds and secured 10 steals. Spoelstra has clearly found a formula to get the best out of his team.

Heat’s Spoelstra Praises Giannis’ Impact

During the same postgame news conference, Spoelstra heaped praise on Giannis’ impact and his ability to get the best out of everyone around him courtesy of some high-level passing.

“We need a touch of Magic Johnson with him — he’s shouldering a ton of responsibilities,” Spoelstra said. “He’s making this look easy…he’s literally making that look easy…he’s a willing a guy to help our offense grow and that’s maximizing his incredible talent.

Giannis finished two assists shy of a triple-double against Detroit. In 30 minutes, he averaged 34 points, 14 rebounds and 8 dimes, shooting 13-of-17 (76.5%). Giannis also added 3 blocks and a steal, keeping the Heat in the game on both ends.

Nevertheless, the most important sign for Miami is that both Giannis and Bam Adebayo put up high-scoring numbers, proving that they are capable of being an impactful duo on the floor.

Heat’s Giannis Has Faith In His Playmaking

Following Giannis performance against Detroit, the two-time MVP was confident that his passing and playmaking are aspects of his game that will be here to stay throughout the season.

“I’ve done that my whole career,” Giannis said of his eight assists. “…I’m able to read plays…our offensive principles have been different than what I’m used to in the past but basketball is basketball…I’ve been doubled team — tripled team, I’ve watched clips of 5 guys in the paint so that will never change if I play here or if I play somewhere else.”

Miami has certainly turned a corner over the past few weeks. Giannis has been at the center of that success. Miami can continue to improve in the coming months and, based on what we’ve seen so far, should be considered a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference this season.