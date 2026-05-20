Heat’s Top Offseason Trade Targets Revealed as All-NBA Superstars

The Miami Heat always try to bring in superstar players. Ever since Pat Riley took over the team, they have been one of the NBA franchises to always chase stars. Miami believes that once they are able to land stars, they can keep them for a while.

This summer, Miami is looking for a superstar to add to the roster. They don’t have one at the moment, but they have some good trade assets they can use to acquire one. They won’t be trading Bam Adebayo to bring in someone, though. Miami wants to add someone with Adebayo.

All three of the top trade targets for the Heat have been All-Star players before, according to one outlet.

Heat Should Target These Three Superstar Players

According to Bleacher Report, the Heat’s top trade target is Giannis Antetokounmpo. That is no surprise, as they tried to trade for him at the deadline. They might have the package that the Bucks deem the most attractive, although it will likely be centered around Tyler Herro.

If Miami is unsuccessful in attaining Antetokounmpo, they believe the Heat should pivot towards Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell is one of the best scorers in the league, and scoring the ball consistently is something that the Heat have struggled with in the last few years.

Mitchell is more likely to get an extension with the Cavaliers than to be moved in a trade. Even though Cleveland choked away Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Mitchell is their best asset long term. He would only be traded if he asks out.

Zion Williamson is the third star on the list. He is also the star who would cost the least in terms of outgoing assets. Williamson has had a massive amount of trouble staying healthy throughout his career. Trading for him would be Miami taking a flier on someone with enormous talent.

Miami Will Do Everything It Can to Land a Superstar

Adding a star player this summer is almost viewed as something Riley has to do. He is 81 years old, so he clearly wants to win now. During his press conference at the end of the year, he made it clear that the team will not be rebuilding. He wants to reload.

Bringing in one of these three players would make the Heat a much more interesting team next season. During the regular season, Miami had the 14th-best defense in the league. That number needs to be improved if the offense is going to be an elite unit.

Antetokounmpo is the rare star who would help them improve both units. He is a former Defensive Player of the Year, and pairing him with Adebayo would be perfect. Miami will have a lot of competition for him, so they need to offer their best package right away. If they don’t, they risk losing out on him.