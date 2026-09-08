For a moment, it seemed that the former Miami Heat standout Jaime Jaquez could get traded for the second time this offseason.

After the Heat included their homegrown player in the blockbuster deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks discussed a possible trade offer to the Denver Nuggets.

Traded Miami Heat Player Linked To More NBA Rumors

According to a report from the Denver Post, the Milwaukee Bucks considered a possible sign-and-trade to acquire the Denver Nuggets guard, Peyton Watson.

While the Bucks were in the hunt, they were far from favorites to pick up Watson’s services. Milwaukee never made an official offer, but Jaquez’s name was floated.

The Nuggets were reportedly intrigued by the idea of possibly adding Jaquez, but the team went in a different direction and sent Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jaime Jaquez Is On Trade Watch

The Bucks probably won’t actively shop Jaquez early on, but he should be kept on trade watch. If Milwaukee entertained the idea of moving him even slightly, then it’s clear that Jaquez could be acquired by a contender for the right price.

The 25-year-old is still fresh in the NBA, but he played in the playoffs in two out of the past three seasons. Jaquez has plenty of experience, appearing in 216 games since 2023.

The Ex-Heat Guard’s NBA Career So Far

Coming out of UCLA, Jaquez was the No. 18 pick in the NBA Draft.

As a rookie in 2023-2024, Jaquez appeared in 75 games. He shot 48.9% from the field and 32.2% from three to average 11.9 points. He also produced 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

While Jaquez saw a dip in production and playing time during his sophomore effort, he was back on track during his third season.

In 2025-2026, Jaquez shot 50.7% from the field and 31.7% from deep, producing 15.4 points per game. In addition, Jaquez came down with 5.0 rebounds per game and produced 4.7 assists per game.