Tyler Herro is back in Miami, but one conversation with a familiar face apparently hasn’t happened.

Four months after his confrontation with Bam Adebayo in Las Vegas, the former Miami Heat guard said he still hasn’t spoken with his longtime teammate.

Herro addressed their relationship Wednesday, ahead of his first game at Kaseya Center since Miami traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in July.

“I’m not sure. I haven’t talked to him,” Herro told reporters when asked where things stood with Adebayo.

The response, captured in a video shared by NBC6 Miami reporter Giselle Espinales, was brief. But it spoke to how much has changed between two players who spent seven seasons together and helped Miami reach two NBA Finals.

Herro, however, wasn’t interested in diminishing Adebayo’s abilities.

“Obviously I spent a lot of time with Bam. I admire his game,” he said.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo Have Yet to Clear the Air

Their partnership ended when Miami sent Herro to Milwaukee as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Florida.

What followed was an unusually public falling-out.

In July, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Adebayo confronted Herro at a Las Vegas hotel practice court over comments Herro had made on social media.

The disagreement reportedly turned physical, with Adebayo striking his former teammate.

Herro declined to discuss the encounter at the time.

“My only comment is no comment,” he told longtime South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Now, more than four months later, Herro’s acknowledgment that they haven’t spoken raises questions about whether the two have made any effort to repair their relationship.

He offered no explanation for the lack of communication.

What Led to Bam Adebayo’s Confrontation With Tyler Herro?

The trouble began shortly after Herro’s departure from Miami.

Herro shared an Instagram graphic identifying some of the NBA’s least efficient midrange shooters. Adebayo was among the players listed.

Private messages between Herro and a Heat fan also circulated online.

In that exchange, Herro questioned whether an elite defensive player deserved a salary approaching $60 million annually.

When the fan suggested he was referring to Adebayo, Herro responded, “I didn’t say any names.”

He then added, “If the shoe fits. It fits.”

Those comments reportedly prompted Adebayo to confront Herro in Las Vegas.

The NBA reviewed the altercation but did not discipline either player.

Tyler Herro Still Respects Bam Adebayo’s Game

Whatever remains unresolved between them, Herro made clear that he knows what awaits him on the court Wednesday.

“He’s a great player. Can do everything on the floor. Guard 1-5. He’s gifted offensively,” Herro said.

Adebayo, listed as available despite a right hip issue, is expected to face his former teammate in a game carrying considerably more personal history than an ordinary November matchup.

Herro knows how competitive Adebayo can be. He spent years watching it up close.

“I know how he’s wired and I know how he’s a competitor,” Herro said.

Herro’s return offers the former teammates a chance to compete against each other for the first time since their split.

Whether it leads to a conversation afterward is another matter.

For now, the basketball respect remains. The personal relationship is harder to define.