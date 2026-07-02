Tyler Herro Gets Caught Insulting Bam Adebayo In Private DMs

The Miami Heat trading away Tyler Herro for Giannis Antetokounmpo has seen the former insulting former teammates in private conversations. Herro and a Heat fan had a conversation on Instagram that stemmed from Herro sharing a negative stat about former teammate Bam Adebayo. The fan leaked the entire conversation that showed Herro criticizing Adebayo and essentially blaming him for Miami’s inability to contend for an NBA Championship.

Instagram user wonderdidit shared the screen shot conversation with some of the following messages from Herro about Bam:

“It’s a mf making 60 million but they worried about me and what I do” “You should get paid 60 million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering” “I need help, not the other guy” “If I’m healthy I’m the one who needs help, who did Cleveland prioritize taking away in the playoffs?” “I’m just saying should an elite defender be making 60 million a year? Answer that”

All these quotes make it clear that Herro and Adebayo didn’t get along as well as everyone assumed. Both players were arguably the two most important teammates of Jimmy Butler when the Heat made two NBA Finals runs. However, Herro felt that Adebayo’s flaws made him an overrated and overpaid player.

Tyler Herro Was Livid At The Heat Fan

The aftermath of the fan leaking the entire private conversation with Herro led to the latter being upset. Herro felt the fan was out of line for using a real conversation they had to get attention online for the drama of former Heat teammates disliking each other.

The fan leaked the following message from Herro insulting him for his actions:

“You lame for that. That’s b***h s**t. That’s female s**t. I wasn’t badmouthing we was just talking hoops.”

Herro believed that he was just having an honest conversation about basketball with a fan he felt comfortable with. The two interacted for quite some time without the fan leaking any of his other comments. Unfortunately, all the drama from the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks pulling off a blockbuster trade led to the fan leaking comments he felt Miami fans would want to read.

Is Tyler Herro Being Fair To Bam Adebayo?

Herro made some critical comments about Abebayo and his role with the Heat over the past few years. Pat Riley paid Bam for his elite defense and sold offense as one of the most important players on the team in the post LeBron James and Dwyane Wade era.

The comments from Herro feel more like expressing jealousy due to Adebayo getting paid more and being the only player that Miami deemed untouchable in trade talks. Riley prioritized Bam for being dependable on the court and contributing to winning basketball.

Herro is considered more of a one-dimensional player for his elite scoring ability and lackluster play everywhere. Milwaukee trading for Herro makes him the best player on that team, so he’ll get the chance to back up his words. Herro can show the NBA that he is a relevant talent that can help teams win if he overachieves for the Bucks.