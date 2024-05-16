Heat Trade Proposal Lands 5-Time NBA All-Star for Tyler Herro, Picks

After the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ playoff exit on Wednesday, May 15, the focus now shifts to their five-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell‘s future.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Miami Heat “are lurking” if Mitchell does not accept a four-year, $208.5 million contract extension with the Cavaliers this summer.

“They’ve been connected with Mitchell over the years,” Lowe said on “Get Up” on May 16. They’re lurking and they have a lot of stuff to offer in terms of picks and young players.”

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a trade that would send Mitchell to the Heat in case the Cavaliers make him available this offseason.

Heat receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers receive: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, a 2029 first-round pick and 2031 first-round pick

“This trade makes Cleveland deeper, better balanced and younger. For the Heat, it’s a swing for the fences, and a pretty risky one at that,” Bailey wrote.

It’s a risk for the Heat as this trade would deplete their depth, leaving them with a top-heavy roster — Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier and not much on their bench.

Herro was a former Sixth Man of the Year and took over the Heat’s offense when Butler went down with an MCL injury in the play-in tournament. He won a game for the Heat against the Boston Celtics.

Jaquez Jr. is a cinch to make the All-Rookie Team selection after averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his first year in the league. Only 20, Jovic showed flashes of his potential when he started in 38 games this season, putting up 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

But Mitchell will give the Heat a bona fide All-Star who can bridge the Butler era to their future without the 35-year-old star.

Tyler Herro’s Cryptic Posts

Herro stirred some controversy when he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which was picked up by Legion Hoops’ X account.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Herro wrote in a black background.

Without giving any context, fans speculated in their replies on the thread what Herro was pertaining to.

Then Herro followed it up with a screenshot of rapper Gunna’s song titled “Time reveals, be careful what you wish for.”

Interestingly, Herro’s screenshot marked the time stamp 4:58, where the lyrics read, “Why they go outta they way just to prove they point?”

Pat Riley Rips Tyler Herro’s Conditioning

Herro’s cryptic posts came a week after Heat president Pat Riley ripped him for missing half of the season with an assortment of injuries.

“He’s been fragile a little bit,” Riley told reporters during his end-of-. “What did he play, 40 games? He might have to go to another level nutritionally. He’s got to make some adjustments, definitely.”

Herro played 42 games this season, averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He missed 40 games due to ankle, shoulder, concussion, and foot injuries.

Last offseason, Herro was in the trade rumor mill when the Heat were linked to Damian Lillard, who were on top of his list before the Portland Trail Blazers sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“This one felt a little more real than any of the other trade rumors in the past,” Herro told reporters during the media in October last year. “But it’s part of the business. At this point in my career, I’m really just wanting to play wherever I’m wanted.”

Herro has just finished the first season of a four-year, $120 million extension he signed in 2022.