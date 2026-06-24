Tyler Herro Sends First Message After Heat Trade to Bucks

Tyler Herro needed only three numbers to make his feelings known.

Hours after the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Miami Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks, Herro broke his silence on social media Tuesday with a simple post: “414.”

The message immediately resonated with basketball fans in Wisconsin.

414 is Milwaukee’s original area code and has long served as a symbol of civic pride throughout the city. For Herro, it also represents home.

The brief post marked the first public reaction from the former Heat All-Star since he was included in the massive deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. to Miami.

While Herro did not elaborate further, the meaning appeared clear: the Wisconsin native is heading home.

Homecoming for Wisconsin Basketball Star

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Long before he became one of Miami’s most recognizable players, Herro was one of Wisconsin’s brightest basketball prospects.

Born and raised in the Milwaukee area, Herro attended Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wisconsin, where he emerged as one of the nation’s top recruits.

He became a local sensation during his prep career, leading Whitnall to multiple deep playoff runs while earning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Herro eventually committed to Kentucky, spending one season under John Calipari before entering the NBA Draft.

The Miami Heat selected him with the 13th overall pick in 2019.

What followed was one of the most successful player-development stories in franchise history.

Herro Leaves Lasting Heat Legacy in Miami

Herro spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Heat and developed from a talented scorer into an All-Star guard.

Across 394 regular-season appearances, Herro averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 38.2% from three-point range.

His fearless shot-making quickly made him a fan favorite in Miami.

Herro played a key role in multiple deep playoff runs, including Miami’s trip to the NBA Finals as a rookie in the Orlando bubble and subsequent postseason appearances under coach Erik Spoelstra.

Over time, he evolved from sixth man to franchise cornerstone.

The 26-year-old earned his first All-Star selection during the 2025-26 season, further cementing his status as one of the league’s premier offensive guards.

Trade Ends an Era for Heat

Despite his success, Herro ultimately became the centerpiece of the package required to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Miami sent Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo and Portis.

The move instantly transformed the Heat into one of the Eastern Conference favorites while ending one of the longest player-team partnerships in the franchise’s current era.

Herro’s departure also leaves behind a complicated legacy.

He developed into one of Miami’s most dynamic scorers, but injuries occasionally interrupted his momentum. Most recently, he appeared in only 33 games during the 2025-26 season before undergoing a minor foot procedure in April.

League sources expect him to be fully recovered in time for training camp.

Bucks Gain Proven Scorer

For Milwaukee, Herro represents more than just a trade asset.

While reports indicate the Bucks will listen to offers, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Michael Scotto have both reported that Milwaukee values Herro and is not necessarily looking to move him.

That stance makes sense.

The Bucks suddenly have a proven All-Star guard entering his prime, a player capable of helping bridge the gap between the franchise’s championship past and its next era.

And if Herro’s first message as a Buck is any indication, the opportunity to return to Milwaukee may be something he embraces.

Three numbers were all it took to tell the story.