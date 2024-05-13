Heat Guard Tyler Herro Sends Cryptic Message on IG

After losing to the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat will enter the 2024 NBA Offseason with plenty of questions. One of those questions may pertain to Tyler Herro. Herro’s place on the team may come into question again, and he might be aware of this.

Herro posted a rather cryptic message via his IG story, writing, ” Be careful what you wish for,” which was aggregated by Legion Hoops’ X account.

Tyler Herro on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rybng8xn3X — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 13, 2024

There hasn’t been any follow-up on what Herro meant when he wrote this caption. It could mean plenty of things. Since the Heat’s season ended, there haven’t been any reports of Herro having issues or that the Heat plan to trade him.

Herro has been a contributor for Miami since they drafted him in 2019. He played a role in the Heat’s return to the NBA Finals in 2020. Though his scoring averages have improved over the years, Herro hasn’t been able to replicate his initial playoff success.

A wrist injury prematurely ended his playoff run when the Heat made their Cinderella run back to the NBA Finals in 2023. When the Heat made him their primary scorer following Jimmy Butler’s injury, Herro averaged 16.8 points per game but had an effective field goal percentage of 48.1%, per Basketball-Reference.

Pat Riley Challenges Tyler Herro, Calls Him ‘Fragile’

During his exit interview with reporters, Riley gave his honest thoughts on Herro’s tendency to suffer injuries.

Riley added that he hopes that Herro will have healthier seasons going forward.

Despite the harsh words, Riley praised Herro for the work he has put into improving as a player.

“There isn’t anyone who works harder at his game,” Riley said. “He puts the time in. He puts the time in the weight room. He’s gotten stronger. He’s got to make some adjustments definitely.”

With the Heat’s aspirations to remain among the East’s best teams, Herro may find himself in trade rumors again. Knowing his reputation in the NBA, the Heat would likely only trade him for an upgrade.

Heat Urged to Trade Tyler Herro

This may be as good as Herro is for the Heat going forward. A high-volume scorer but not an All-Star. Because of that, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley urged the Heat to trade him for players who could fill their holes.

“Miami should ditch the idea of Herro becoming a star and use him to help cover up areas of need elsewhere. Maybe he paves a path to the kind of size the Heat have lacked around (and behind) Bam Adebayo. Perhaps Herro helps deliver a lockdown defender with a reliable outside shot, or someone who’d better fit with Terry Rozier than Herro can,” Buckley wrote in an April 4 story.

The fact remains that the Heat made the NBA Finals without Herro. Though he can score, they have proven that they can win without him.