Tyler Herro Trade Idea Sends Miami Heat Star To Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons came up short in the 2026 NBA playoffs despite being the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham carried them through Game 7 of the second round, but they ran out of gas against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons needed a player who could have served as a secondary ball-handler and scorer, taking off the pressure from Cunningham.

Tyler Herro fits the mold, and the Miami Heat could be ready to part ways with him this offseason. Herro is entering the final year of his current contract, but he’s also eligible for a four-year, $204 million extension, as per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Tyler Herro Trade Idea Sends Him To Detroit

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz pitched a trade sending Tyler Herro to the Detroit Pistons, pairing him with Cade Cunningham.

Pistons Receive: Tyler Herro

Heat Receive: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), 2027 second-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)

Swartz pointed out how the Pistons are good enough defensively to keep Tyler Herro on the floor. Herro’s scoring ability would be beneficial in taking the load off Cunningham offensively, making him fresher and more efficient heading into another potential postseason run.

“This team desperately needs another scoring and playmaking threat if they want to make it past the second round of the playoffs,” Swartz wrote. “Herro can fill this role for the Pistons, another team who’s good enough defensively (108.9 rating, No. 2 overall) to absorb him into their system.”

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On the other hand, the Heat get a very good backup center in Isaiah Stewart, while Caris LeVert is a veteran scorer who could play the sixth man role to perfection.

However, the main asset in this trade proposal is the unprotected 2027 first-round pick. With Herro on an expiring contract, the Heat don’t have the luxury to make a hard bargain knowing that he could walk away for free next summer.

Tyler Herro’s Future In Miami

According to longtime Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel, Tyler Herro might be thinking that his time in Miami could be over this offseason.

Herro was limited to just 33 games this season due to multiple injuries, and he’s a prime trade candidate if he doesn’t get signed to a new contract.

“I think Tyler Herro thinks he has (played his final game with Miami),” Winderman said on the Hoch, Crowder and Solano Radio Show. “I think it’s just been too much. It’s been nonstop, it’s been incessant that you can say, ‘Hey, you only showed up in 33 games this season, you have no right in that.’ When you hear every single year you’re going to be moved somewhere else, I think it wears on you. I don’t think Tyler Herro can be his best self in Miami. I think he’s been knocked down too many times.”

His defense might not be an attractive part of his game, but he’s a really good scorer, a decent playmaker and isn’t afraid of big moments.